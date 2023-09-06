Hamilton reveals HEARTWARMING reason behind iconic F1 design

Jay Winter

Wednesday 6 September 2023 19:57

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartfelt story from his childhood that revealed his father's influence behind his iconic yellow helmet design.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports F1 on YouTube, Hamilton opened up on his race attire and how his helmet colour came to be.

"I got my first helmet when I was eight, it was called an FM and it was red. It was called an FM red." recalled the Briton.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1

"All the other cool kids had, like, it was an Arai helmet. And that's like what the cool kids had, it's like having cool kicks."

Lewis Hamilton's 2022 F1 race helmet

The Mercedes driver then reflected on how his parents generously saved up money to gift him a PlayStation, however young Hamilton had other priorities in mind.

"Then my dad saved up, and my stepmom and my mom put money together and bought me a PlayStation for Christmas," he said.

"I was like, 'I want a new helmet' so they said, 'We can't afford to get you the PlayStation and a crash helmet.' So we took the PlayStation back and I got a new helmet."

Swapping that video game console for a racing helmet has since proved to be an outstanding investment, as it shaped the future of one of the F1 greats.

Hamilton recounted the journey of selecting his helmet's design, a moment that remains etched in his memory.

"And my dad sat with me. He's like, ‘What colours do you want?’ And he chose yellow because he was nervous when I would go down to turn one with 40 or 50 go-karts, and he couldn't see which one I was," he recalled.

"So he chose yellow. I chose red, blue, and green."

Hamilton's sacrifices

What sets this story apart is the dedication and resourcefulness displayed by Hamilton's father. Unable to afford professional helmet painting, Hamilton Sr. took matters into his own hands.

"And then he went to B&Q and he got all the masking tape and all this stuff, and he sprayed it in the shed," said the 38-year-old.

"I think that helmet was £300, and then to get one of the professional painters to paint it was another three or £400, and we didn't have that money. That's why my dad painted my helmet. He did an amazing job."

From trading a PlayStation for a helmet to the meticulous DIY paint job, it's a testament to the enduring commitment and support from Lewis' father, Anthony Hamilton, who helped pave the way for his son's extraordinary racing career.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances