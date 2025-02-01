Ferrari end F1 testing in official statement after Hamilton crash

Ferrari have officially ended a set of pre-season tests, after a mixed week of running in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both got some track time in the 2023 edition of the team's Formula 1 car, the SF-23, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

That track is set to leave the F1 calendar in just two seasons time, giving Hamilton just two more attempts to break the all-time record of six wins at the circuit, currently held jointly with Michael Schumacher.

While the Catalan track has historically been a happy hunting ground for the seven-time world champion, this week saw him crash during his test session, leaving the car needing taking back to the garage for repairs.

Lewis Hamilton has been getting to grips with a Ferrari

The seven-time champion has been well-received at Ferrari

Hamilton was unharmed in the crash, but the incident put a dent in their run plans for the day as the team had to spend time fixing up the damaged car.

The team have now officially finished off their week of testing, announcing that with a social media post with some action pictures captioned: "That’s a wrap on this week’s testing".

Elsewhere, Sky Sports' Craig Slater has downplayed the impact of the crash, saying: “As it’s been explained to me by a senior Ferrari source, this is perfectly normal at this time of year, particularly for someone like Hamilton coming to the team and looking to test and find the limits of his new equipment...

“He did have a similar type of crash on his very first outing pre-season with Mercedes when he joined them and that association didn’t work out too badly.”