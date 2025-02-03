F1 team announce NEW partnership for 2025

Alpine have announced a new partnership ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

The Enstone-based outfit have undergone many significant changes over the last few months, with their F1 driver lineup changing before the 2024 season had even concluded and rumours already circulating that it could be set for another reshuffle later this year.

As things stand, Alpine's F1 driver duo consists of experienced racer Pierre Gasly and rookie star Jack Doohan.

At the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Doohan, son of MotoGP legend Mick Doohan, was handed an early on-track debut, replacing former Alpine driver Esteban Ocon for the final round of the championship.

As if the Aussie star didn't have enough pressure riding on his performances following in the footsteps of a five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion, Doohan now has the added threat of being replaced midway through 2025, as Alpine recently welcomed Franco Colapinto to their ranks as a reserve driver.

Franco Colapinto (left) has now joined Alpine F1 team

Jack Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan

Alpine enter MotoGP deal in F1 first

Now, in an effort to further strengthen Alpine's presence as a giant of motorsport, a new deal has been struck with MotoGP team Pramac for the French constructors' to sponsor the Italian racing team in the series.

Alpine will join Pramac's current title sponsor Prima, with the two names sharing the sponsorship of Renault's racing group.

Alpine's director of sales and marketing, Antonino Labate, said of the announcement: "This alliance will create new experiences for customers and fans passionate about motorsport.

"Alpine and Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP share common values, of course, but more importantly, the same spirit; the passion for performance."

Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti added: "I am very proud of the start of this collaboration with Alpine, a historic brand that is now also a major player in F1 and WEC.

"This is the first time that a manufacturer present in the world's premier racing series has made such an important entry into MotoGP, and the fact that it has chosen Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP to do so is proof of what we have built over these years."

