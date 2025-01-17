MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi RETURN confirmed for 2025

Valentino Rossi's legendary career will continue after being confirmed for a 2025 return to the race track.

Rossi is already a MotoGP legend, having won seven premier class world championships between 2001 and 2009, before he eventually departed the sport at the end of 2021.

But having started his motor racing career on bikes in 1996, 'The Doctor' has since turned to four wheels in sportscar racing.

In 2023, the incredibly popular Italian won a Road to Le Mans race, and last summer he competed in the world-famous 24 hour version of the race for the first time.

Driving for his BMW team alongside Ahmad Al Harthy and Maxime Martin, the 45-year-old was in contention for a GT class victory before Al Harty crashed overnight, forcing a retirement.

Rossi though will be back with the team for another season in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), incorporating a second stab at the Le Mans 24 hour race, alongside Al Harthy and new team signing Kelvin van der Linde who replaces Martin.

Valentino Rossi started his MotoGP success at Honda

When did Valentino Rossi test for Ferrari F1?

Rossi has slimmed down his commitments for the season by focusing more on the world championship level away from GTWCE, and has now confirmed his 2025 plans.

"Very happy to continue my experience in the WEC, as last year was a strong debut season," Rossi said.

"We had some good races including two podiums and we want to try to be stronger and faster. We will work hard together with BMW M Motorsport to improve our performance and be more competitive in every race."

Despite his relatively new ventures into four-wheel racing, Rossi was close to becoming an F1 driver in the mid-2000s having tested for Ferrari in 2004 at the Fiorano circuit, where his performances made him a serious consideration for a race seat alongside Michael Schumacher.

