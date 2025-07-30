Lewis Hamilton tricked by F1 fan after shock response
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was tricked by a cheeky fan via social media ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion has endured a tricky maiden campaign with the Scuderia since leaving Mercedes, but has always been able to rely on the support of his legions of superfans.
After enduring a disastrous double early exit in both the sprint qualifying and grand prix qualifying at Spa last weekend, Hamilton showed signs of a promising pivot in performance after making an impressive comeback on Sunday to finish P7 having started from the pit lane in his Ferrari.
Following the race, Hamilton was applauded on social media for his impressive recovery but among the posts of congratulations was one that caught the 40-year-old's eye.
One fan took to 'X' to post a mock of F1's breaking news graphic, which read: "BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton... He did nothing I just want you all to look at him" along with a picture of the star dressed in Ferrari gear.
And who surprised the fan in the comments of that post? None other than Hamilton himself, who admitted the striking graphic had fooled him into thinking there was breaking news.
Hamilton took to the comments to surprise the fan, writing: "Had me worried for a second."
The staff behind F1's breaking new graphics have certainly been working overtime since Hamilton announced his exit from Mercedes, and with the way his season is going so far, who can blame him for thinking he had missed another huge story concerning himself!
Hamilton treats fans to surprise appearance
Amid one of his toughest seasons in the sport, Hamilton has enjoyed taking time out of his busy schedule to frequently make a shock appearance in the comments of his fans posts, with the above example just one of many replies left from Hamilton's account in recent weeks.
Ahead of the 13th round in Belgium, the 40-year-old wrote a simple message that read: "SPA" to announce his arrival at the track, with one fan joking that they always reply to Hamilton's posts despite knowing he wouldn't respond.
The fan wrote: "How i feel replying to lewis knowing damn well he won’t reply but still trying," along with an image that featured the motivational quote: "You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take."
The champion himself once again made the fan's day by delivering a shock response, commenting: "Never give up," in true motivational style.
