Lewis Hamilton concerns issued over 'detrimental' Ferrari memos
Lewis Hamilton concerns issued over 'detrimental' Ferrari memos
Concerns have emerged after Lewis Hamilton revealed he held crunch meetings with Ferrari in a bid to improve the Scuderia's F1 performance.
The seven-time world champion has adopted a hands-on approach to his Ferrari career, holding meetings with key team figures and sending out documents with suggested improvements in between races.
However, these ‘memos’ have led to concerns from ex-F1 technical director Gary Anderson, who wrote in the The Telegraph that this method of communication could be ‘detrimental’ to Hamilton building a positive relationship with Ferrari.
"I was also concerned when I read last week that Hamilton had been sending memos to Ferrari on where they need to be better. You might think that is just a driver trying to help his team improve, but from my experience that is not what you should do," Anderson wrote.
"You should sit down in a meeting with the relevant people and thrash it all out in person. That way people can have their input, be honest and have a constructive conversation about progress."
The former Jordan and Jaguar F1 technical director continued to criticise Hamilton's attempts to better his new team, claiming that sending his suggestions to Ferrari in writing could mean his notes are not interpreted as intended, with the requests at risk of being misunderstood.
"That can be detrimental to building a better relationship which is what Hamilton needs to be doing right now.
"Everybody in the team has feelings after all, and they all need to be pulling in the same direction and to want to work together," he added.
Hamilton attempts to build a better Ferrari
Regardless of whether you agree with Hamilton’s approach, the champion has undoubtedly been hard at work between Silverstone and Spa to improve Ferrari’s performance.
The former Mercedes star revealed at Spa that he held meetings with senior figures at the Italian F1 outfit such as John Elkann, Fred Vasseur and Loic Serra, proving he still favours the in-person approach with his Ferrari.
Hamilton also presented several documents, one of which included information about car-related issues and the other suggestions for structural adjustments.
The champion’s commitment at Ferrari cannot be questioned, with Hamilton also adding that discussions had developed on the 2026 car, from the new engine to the suspension.
Following a rear suspension upgrade at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, Hamilton stated that Ferrari's focus would now be on the 2026 car instead of improving the pace of the SF-25.
F1 HEADLINES: Toto Wolff issues Mercedes contract update as major rival signing confirmed
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton concerns issued over 'detrimental' Ferrari memos
- 43 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Toto Wolff issues Mercedes contract update as major rival signing confirmed
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen teases future racing role away from F1
- Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo snubbed in honest F1 'ability' admission
- Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull urged to ‘rethink’ Christian Horner replacement as F1 U-turn revealed
- Yesterday 21:13
Toto Wolff shifts blame to George Russell over 'embarrassing' Mercedes contract saga
- Yesterday 20:27
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july