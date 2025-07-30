Lewis Hamilton concerns issued over 'detrimental' Ferrari memos

Concerns have emerged after Lewis Hamilton revealed he held crunch meetings with Ferrari in a bid to improve the Scuderia's F1 performance.

The seven-time world champion has adopted a hands-on approach to his Ferrari career, holding meetings with key team figures and sending out documents with suggested improvements in between races.

However, these ‘memos’ have led to concerns from ex-F1 technical director Gary Anderson, who wrote in the The Telegraph that this method of communication could be ‘detrimental’ to Hamilton building a positive relationship with Ferrari.

"I was also concerned when I read last week that Hamilton had been sending memos to Ferrari on where they need to be better. You might think that is just a driver trying to help his team improve, but from my experience that is not what you should do," Anderson wrote.

"You should sit down in a meeting with the relevant people and thrash it all out in person. That way people can have their input, be honest and have a constructive conversation about progress."

The former Jordan and Jaguar F1 technical director continued to criticise Hamilton's attempts to better his new team, claiming that sending his suggestions to Ferrari in writing could mean his notes are not interpreted as intended, with the requests at risk of being misunderstood.

"That can be detrimental to building a better relationship which is what Hamilton needs to be doing right now.

"Everybody in the team has feelings after all, and they all need to be pulling in the same direction and to want to work together," he added.

Lewis Hamilton has been desperate to improve with Ferrari this season

Hamilton attempts to build a better Ferrari

Regardless of whether you agree with Hamilton’s approach, the champion has undoubtedly been hard at work between Silverstone and Spa to improve Ferrari’s performance.

The former Mercedes star revealed at Spa that he held meetings with senior figures at the Italian F1 outfit such as John Elkann, Fred Vasseur and Loic Serra, proving he still favours the in-person approach with his Ferrari.

Hamilton also presented several documents, one of which included information about car-related issues and the other suggestions for structural adjustments.

The champion’s commitment at Ferrari cannot be questioned, with Hamilton also adding that discussions had developed on the 2026 car, from the new engine to the suspension.

Following a rear suspension upgrade at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, Hamilton stated that Ferrari's focus would now be on the 2026 car instead of improving the pace of the SF-25.

