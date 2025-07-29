close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change in major reshuffle

Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change in major reshuffle

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed a major reshuffle in his Ferrari team, a change that he claimed added further complications to his F1 race weekend at Spa.

The seven-time world champion made consecutive Q1 exits in the sprint and grand prix qualifying in Belgium, spinning off the track on Friday and exceeding track limits on Saturday.

Hamilton later revealed multiple changes within Ferrari resulted in a difficult weekend, from the new rear suspension to an engineering reshuffle.

A new performance engineer has reportedly been brought on to work alongside Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami.

While the details of Hamilton’s new performance engineer have not been disclosed, the report suspects it is an individual promoted internally at Ferrari and someone who used to work with the champion at Mercedes.

Hamilton changes F1 engineer

Hamilton confirms engineering shake-up

Speaking after the Belgian GP, Hamilton confirmed it was an individual he had known for a number of years and labelled Spa as a building point for his new team to work on.

“It’s not easy to switch engineers within the middle of the season, but it's someone that I've known for years [and was] actually from my previous team with me, but not in that position,” Hamilton said.

“So we're getting used to each other and having to learn super, super quick.

“I think the changes that we had [to the car this weekend] really caught both of us out, but I think we did a great job overnight and we'll just get stronger and stronger together.”

Despite several tense team radio exchanges in 2025, Adami remains in the role of Hamilton’s race engineer and will be working in the champion’s camp alongside the new performance engineer.

The fact Hamilton has made these changes to improve the team around him and retained Adami suggests he is happy working alongside the Italian, regardless of the public furore over their relationship.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in tense exchange as late FIA ruling impacts multiple stars

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Spa Q1 Riccardo Adami
F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed
F1 2025

F1 2025 Qualifying head-to-head: Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari misery revealed

  • Yesterday 18:50
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • Yesterday 08:57

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton backed by Sky F1 star after tense exchange at Belgian GP

  • 38 minutes ago
Christian Horner

What axed Red Bull chief Christian Horner did on first race weekend without F1

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change in major reshuffle

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen in tense exchange as late FIA ruling impacts multiple stars

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull Crisis

Red Bull chief channels David Brent in bizarre ‘pep talk’ after Horner sacking

  • Yesterday 22:56
Belgian Grand Prix

Italian media hand Lewis Hamilton SHOCK rating after bruising Belgian GP

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x