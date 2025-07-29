Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change in major reshuffle
Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change in major reshuffle
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed a major reshuffle in his Ferrari team, a change that he claimed added further complications to his F1 race weekend at Spa.
The seven-time world champion made consecutive Q1 exits in the sprint and grand prix qualifying in Belgium, spinning off the track on Friday and exceeding track limits on Saturday.
Hamilton later revealed multiple changes within Ferrari resulted in a difficult weekend, from the new rear suspension to an engineering reshuffle.
A new performance engineer has reportedly been brought on to work alongside Hamilton and his race engineer Riccardo Adami.
While the details of Hamilton’s new performance engineer have not been disclosed, the report suspects it is an individual promoted internally at Ferrari and someone who used to work with the champion at Mercedes.
Hamilton changes F1 engineer
Speaking after the Belgian GP, Hamilton confirmed it was an individual he had known for a number of years and labelled Spa as a building point for his new team to work on.
“It’s not easy to switch engineers within the middle of the season, but it's someone that I've known for years [and was] actually from my previous team with me, but not in that position,” Hamilton said.
“So we're getting used to each other and having to learn super, super quick.
“I think the changes that we had [to the car this weekend] really caught both of us out, but I think we did a great job overnight and we'll just get stronger and stronger together.”
Despite several tense team radio exchanges in 2025, Adami remains in the role of Hamilton’s race engineer and will be working in the champion’s camp alongside the new performance engineer.
The fact Hamilton has made these changes to improve the team around him and retained Adami suggests he is happy working alongside the Italian, regardless of the public furore over their relationship.
