Max Verstappen reveals how he created Franz Hermann character

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has revealed how he created his racing alter ego Franz Hermann after debuting the character earlier this year.

The four-time champion has made it clear that he enjoys spending his spare time away from F1 at the wheel of a GT3 car, having tested with the Emil Frey Racing team earlier this year at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife track in Germany.

Though his passion for racing is evident, the Dutchman did initially try to keep his test in the 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3 a secret from the media and his F1 superfans, instead completing the laps under the pseudonym Franz Hermann in an attempt to keep the outing under wraps.

In conversation with renowned British automotive journalist Chris Harris, Verstappen has now revealed what led him to select the quirky name ahead of his Nordschleife appearance back in May.

In a video for the Ford Performance YouTube channel, the reigning champion detailed his thought process behind the character's origin to the ex-Top Gear presenter, saying: "The team, Emil Frey, that we have the GT3 car with, they were like, well, mate, you can drive under a fake name. Do you have any recommendations?

"So, I was like, you know what? Let's make it really German... Franz Hermann, that sounds good.

"If you would choose like a famous name, then people rock up, so I was like, let's not do that, just make it really German," he explained.

Max Verstappen is happiest when at the wheel of a racing car

Why does Verstappen test GT3 cars whilst competing in F1?

The Dutchman acquired his platinum super licence from the FIA earlier this year, the licence required for the highest level of endurance competition such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the IMSA Championship.

Red Bull's star driver has spoken frequently about his dream of competing in the iconic 24 hour round of the WEC in the past, having only taken part in the virtual event so far in his career with Team Redline.

GT3 cars can compete at Le Mans in the LMGT3 class, but Verstappen's reason for his impressive Nordschleife test earlier this year was not to work towards his own endurance goals.

"For me, you know, it's a passion of mine. I enjoy driving, racing. Plus of course now, having the racing team, giving one of my sim drivers a real opportunity in the real world. It's all also for him to understand more of what's going on out there and let him drive the most difficult track on the planet," the 27-year-old told Harris.

When further probed to detail his lap times from the test with Emil Frey, the Dutchman revealed: "First lap out was a 7:56 on the VLN layout. So that was good, I mean, I think the few weeks before that, the pole was a 7:51.

"Second lap, 7:54. Then I boxed. I let my sim driver do a run. Then we went back out with me with a new set of tires, and we did a 7:48. So, this was good.

"I mean, the car was also really nice to drive, but I felt comfortable just because I did already like thousands of laps on the simulator," he concluded.

