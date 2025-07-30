close global

Max Verstappen smiling at the camera in Red Bull F1 team kit

Max Verstappen quickly jetted out of Spa for very special date

Max Verstappen quickly jetted out of Spa for very special date

Max Verstappen smiling at the camera in Red Bull F1 team kit

Max Verstappen had a few good reasons to leave the Belgian Grand Prix quite quickly after the controversial F1 race on Sunday.

Just wanting to get out of the place after an over-cautious FIA delayed the Spa start due to an 'overly' wet track that effectively took a sledgehammer to his and Red Bull's plan to run with a wet setup was a good one.

Being fed up of staring at Charles Leclerc's Ferrari rear wing as a result to deny him a podium spot for a third race in a row was another.

But perhaps the most wholesome and best reason for Verstappen to board his private jet to Monaco was for a very special birthday gathering.

While Max Verstappen was busy doing his best impression of 'old man yells at clouds' of Grampa Simpson fame, his partner Kelly Piquet was helping daughter Penelope celebrate her sixth birthday in Monaco.

While birthday parties for six-year olds can bring their own carnage as many parents may agree, it was an occasion Verstappen didn't want to miss as he left the track very soon after to be with Kelly and Penelope.

Kelly posted images of her daughter's very special day and Penelope would have been delighted to see Verstappen who is her 'bonus dad'.

Max Verstappen greets Penelope from his Red Bull cockpit

Penelope Piquet celebrates her birthday in Monaco

Penelope was born on July 27, 2019, with Daniil Kvyat her biological father as he had been in a relationship with Kelly at the time. After Kelly and Kvyat separated Verstappen has since enjoyed a positive relationship with Penelope after meeting Kelly, and they together have given Penelope a sister, Lily, who was born back in May.

Kelly shared several photos of her daughter's birthday on her official Instagram account. One showed Penelope walking through the streets of Monaco with a collection of pink balloons. "Happy birthday to my first unconditional love, my first girl, my heart, my Penelope," Piquet captioned the photo.

Another photo shows Penelope posing in a large Barbie doll box. That image also features a sentimental caption: "6 years ago, you made my life brighter and happier, you taught me what true love means, and you have been my greatest joy ever since."

The third and final photo shows Piquet hugging her daughter and smiling for the camera. A bright pink cake with the number 6 is also visible. Kelly concludes the photo with the caption: "I love you more than anything."

