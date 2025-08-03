F1 star complains 'my hand is f***ed after painful Hungarian Grand Prix incident
Red Bull F1 star Isack Hadjar reported pain in his hand during the Hungarian Grand Prix after a minor error on track.
During the opening stages of the race in Budapest, the Frenchman dipped into the gravel which caused a spray of stones to enter his cockpit.
Hadjar revealed the level of discomfort he experienced over his team radio, where his voice sounded quite pained at the injury the gravel had caused to his hands as they grappled with the steering wheel.
"Mate, my hand is f***ed, I took all the gravel!" he exclaimed.
In commentary, Brundle sympathised with Hadjar's injury and confirmed that it was an extremely painful situation to be in.
"What it does is it hits you on the fingers on the back of the steering wheel. I've had it happen, it hurts a lot!" Brundle said.
Hadjar nurses hand pain at Hungarian Grand Prix
Despite his pain, Hadjar managed to continue in the race as he battled for a top 10 and points place after an impressive weekend for the youngster.
The 20-year-old has often been heralded as the best rookie of 2025, and is currently the second-best performing Red Bull-backed driver in the standings due to his consistent results over the course of the season.
Hadjar displayed encouraging pace throughout the weekend in Budapest, splitting the Ferraris in practice and even managing to set a time faster than Max Verstappen in one session.
The rookie has not been immune to errors in 2025 however, colliding into Kimi Antonelli at the British GP and crashing out on the formation lap of his first ever race.
Nevertheless, his ability to bounce back from his mistakes has been praised and he has only grown as a driver throughout the year.
