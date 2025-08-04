Max Verstappen claims Lewis Hamilton was running scared at Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen suggested after the Hungarian Grand Prix that it was a 'startled' Lewis Hamilton that led to an FIA investigation for the Dutchman.

On lap 29 of the race, Hamilton and Verstappen almost made contact when the four-time world champion attempted an audacious overtake on his old enemy, with Hamilton being forced onto the run-off area.

In what was a pretty dismal day for both drivers - Verstappen finished ninth and Hamilton 12th - the pair were then summoned to see the stewards post-race as Verstappen was placed under investigation for his driving.

The stewards found no evidence of wrongdoing from the Dutchman, and handed out a no further action verdict, with Hamilton not even showing up to the meeting in the stewards' room.

In his post-race interview, Verstappen was not happy about the fact that the incident, in which there didn't appear to be any contact at all between the drivers, yielded a trip to the stewards' room in the first place.

''I think it's disappointing that I have to go to the stewards again after the race," he said. "Just analyse it during the race, I don't get why we have to go."

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to 2021 championship success

Verstappen then suggested that it was a scared Hamilton who made the decision to leave the track, as to avoid contact between the pair.

"I put my nose next to his car, he's startled and goes off. So yeah. I don't know what's going on.''

Hamilton vs Verstappen reignited

Hamilton and Verstappen's fierce rivalry has been present for years, most notably during the thrilling 2021 championship battle between the pair.

Verstappen came out on top in that fight - on the last lap of the last race of the season - but not before a full season worth of thrilling battles for race victories and a number of collisions between the pair.

Since 2021, Verstappen has been the dominant force in the sport, adding three more consecutive championships while Hamilton has only managed to win two races in that time.

In 2025, however, both drivers are far from championship contention due to the dominance of the McLaren team, and both Red Bull and Ferrari have struggled to regularly challenge for race victories.

During an incredibly downbeat post-qualifying interview in Hungary, Hamilton even suggested that his team should replace him, as he sits sixth in the drivers' championship without a single grand prix podium in 2025.

Hamilton's failure to turn up to the meeting to protest against Verstappen perhaps adds fuel to the fire that he is no longer fully engaged in F1 due to his poor performances, although he confirmed after the race that he does still hold love for racing.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari turmoil as champion upset over Hungarian GP investigation

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

F1 RESULTS: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

Related