Hamilton a no show for FIA hearing after British legend hits rock bottom

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton decided not to attend an FIA stewards summons after the conclusion of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was absent from the meeting with stewards and Max Verstappen, following an incident between the pair in which it appeared that Hamilton had been forced off-track.

The two old rivals were battling for 10th position at the time during a dismal race for the pair of them, with Hamilton eventually finishing all the way down in 12th.

Verstappen - who finished ninth - was handed a no further action verdict by race stewards, and was not handed any post-race punishment.

However, an official FIA statement revealed that, unusually, Hamilton had not even shown up to the meeting in the stewards' room, waving his right to do so.

Ferrari instead sent a team representative, after Hamilton said in a very downbeat post-race interview that he 'didn't even remember' the incident with Verstappen.

Hamilton - who qualified 12th and finished 12th while his team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed pole position before finishing fourth in the race - said after Saturday qualifying that he was 'useless' and that his team should consider axing him.

His absence from the stewards' room adds further fuel to the fire that Hamilton may have given up on his 2025 season, and that he is no longer 100 per cent committed to the sport to which he has given so much.

Why did Hamilton skip stewards meeting?

Verstappen's bold overtake on lap 29 was close to causing contact between the two old enemies, but they narrowly avoided touching.

Ordinarily, a driver might be expected to be very vocal about such an incident, but Hamilton could not be heard protesting the move on team radio, and appeared unbothered by Verstappen's actions during his post-race interview with Rachel Brookes.

Hamilton's negative, downbeat attitude was present throughout the whole weekend, and he also said after the race that 'there's a lot going on in the background that’s not great.'

This led some to speculate that all may not be well internally within Ferrari regarding Hamilton and his future within the team.

The 40-year-old is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, but Ralf Schumacher said during the Hungarian GP weekend that Hamilton may well be contemplating his immediate future.

Neither Hamilton nor Ferrari will face any ramifications for the driver not having attended the stewards meeting, as a Ferrari team representative still was in attendance.

