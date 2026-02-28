Drive to Survive insider hints at ending hit Netflix F1 series

A key player within the Drive to Survive F1 series on Netflix has hinted at a possible end date for the hit show.

Since the 2018 F1 championship, Netflix's cameras have been following the drivers and teams around, turning behind-the-scenes gossip and interviews into a detailed docuseries for fans both old and new.

2026's version has hit the streaming platform this week, with Season 8 documenting the thrilling championship battle between Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and eventual champion Lando Norris from last year. And that Red Bull sacking for Christian Horner.

The show is also now available on Apple TV in the US as well as Netflix, opening it up to even more fans as the show continues to grow.

When will Drive to Survive end, and what comes next?

Now, F1's chief media rights and broadcasting officer Ian Holmes has spoken out about the success of the show, while also hinting at a potential date when it could all end.

Speaking about Drive To Survive on The Sports Agents podcast, Holmes said: "We've got 20, now 22 drivers. Generally, they are intelligent, articulate; they've worked with the media probably for many, many years, despite being young. We're lucky enough to race in some attractive places.

"I think that there are some raw ingredients for our sport that lends itself to making this series particularly attractive."

However, he went on to admit that while he hopes to make at least 10 series of Drive To Survive, he is thinking of life after the documentary and what’s next.

"I think it'd be foolish not to be thinking of what next. I don't think when we set out on this path we had any expectation that we will be eight series in… probably nine going forward, and be nice to get to the magical 10.

"But absolutely we're thinking about - and it's not necessarily instead of, it could be in addition to - but what is another interesting genre?

"There are some things that we have been discussing about how we can perhaps freshen things up, change some approaches. The structure and narrative of Drive To Survive can evolve and if people want to watch it."

Drive to Survive season 8 - Episode titles

Episode one: New Kids on the Track

The start of the 2025 season saw four official rookies take to the track, with Kimi Antonelli lining up for Mercedes, Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber, Isack Hadjar for Racing Bulls and Jack Doohan for Alpine.

What's more, neither Liam Lawson nor Ollie Bearman had completed a full season in the sport, and had been given full-time roles at Red Bull and Haas respectively.

Episode one details these six drivers' journeys in the early weeks of the 2025 season.

Episode two: Strictly Business

While we became accustomed to seeing many of those rookie drivers excel throughout the year, Doohan was axed by his Alpine team after just six race weekends.

He was replaced by Franco Colapinto, yet another young driver who had not completed a full season in F1.

Meanwhile at Red Bull, Lawson was demoted back down to Racing Bulls after just two race weekends, with Yuki Tsunoda replacing him.

This episode showcases Christian Horner and Flavio Briatore at their ruthless best.

Episode three: The Number 1 Problem

It became clear pretty early on in the 2025 season that McLaren had the dominant car, and that their drivers were going to be in a battle for the drivers' championship.

The team's refusal to back either Norris or Piastri, however, allowed Verstappen to keep his nose in the fight despite having an inconsistent car.

Expect this episode to show Andrea Stella and Zak Brown attempting to ease the pressure on their team, even after the two McLaren stars collided at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Norris ending his participation in that race.

Episode four: A Bull with no Horns

After 20 years at the helm, Horner was axed as team principal of the Red Bull team back in July, following the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull were sat in fourth in the constructors' championship at that stage while Verstappen looked to be out of the title fight.

Laurent Mekies would replace the Brit - who has been a huge part of the first seven seasons of Drive to Survive - and Red Bull would begin their comeback in the second half of the season.

Episode five: The Sky's the Limit

Two of the aforementioned rookies got themselves onto the podium in 2025, Antonelli and Hadjar in his Racing Bulls car.

On top of that, Carlos Sainz also claimed two grand prix podiums for Williams in a fantastic season for the Grove outfit, the first time they had achieved more than one podium in a season since 2017.

Another unlikely podium sitter in 2025 was Nico Hulkenberg, claiming his first ever career podium at the age of 37 at the British Grand Prix.

Episode six: The Duel

Mercedes and Ferrari both suffered disappointing seasons in 2025, but their battle for second place in the constructors' championship was very close at one stage.

This episode details the struggles of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli, while George Russell and Charles Leclerc thrilled with their performances.

Episode seven: What Happens in Vegas

This episode will detail the third running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, arguably the most glamorous event on the F1 calendar.

In 2025, the race also witnessed a huge moment in the title battle, when both Norris and Piastri were disqualified from the race, allowing the race victor Verstappen to gain 25 points on both of them and put himself firmly in contention for a fifth championship.

It was one of the most dramatic moments of the entire season.

Episode eight: Call me Chucky

McLaren boss Brown constantly bemoaned the fact that Verstappen just wouldn't go away in the title battle, and at one stage it was looking like neither McLaren driver would be able to get it over the line.

Verstappen won each of the last three grands prix to really pile the pressure on, at one stage calling himself 'Chucky' in relation to the horror movie character.

The three drivers went into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix all with the chance of claiming the drivers' championship.

