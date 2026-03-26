Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has prompted suggestions of a media 'walk out' at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix after refusing to speak until a British journalist had been removed from a Red Bull media session.

On Thursday, the Dutchman was scheduled to speak to various members of the press ahead of the track action in Suzuka, which gets underway on Friday, March 27.

But reports soon emerged that the 28-year-old had refused to start his briefing until The Guardian’s Giles Richards had left the room, with the British journalist having angered Verstappen at the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi last December.

Article continues under video

During the final race weekend of the 2025 campaign, Richards put it to Verstappen that the reason he had lost out on the drivers' title by just two points to Lando Norris was because he wasn’t fully focused on maximising his result at the Spanish GP earlier in the year.

The Brit argued that Verstappen's on-track incident with the Mercedes of George Russell could explain the two-point gap to Norris come Abu Dhabi, but Verstappen was not a fan of this narrative, claiming there were many other reasons why he hadn't won a fifth consecutive championship.

At the time, Verstappen lashed out at Richards in Abu Dhabi, saying: "You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season. The only thing you mention is Barcelona, I knew that would come... Are you giving me a stupid grin now?"

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

Verstappen's Japanese GP outburst triggers media backlash

Though Verstappen's awkward interaction with Richards occurred over three months ago now, it seems it is still a sore subject for the Red Bull star, who said during Thursday's media briefing: "I won't begin until he's gone."

Verstappen then took matters into his own hands, ending the conversation by ejecting Richards, telling him to: "Get out".

Following the incident at Suzuka circuit, F1 journalists have taken to social media to weigh in on the matter, with reporters that hail from a variety of publications mostly disagreeing with the Dutchman's actions.

The Telegraph's Molly Hudson took to 'X' to write: "To clear up some things I’ve seen on here regarding Max Verstappen and the Guardian journalist he banned from his session today: the Guardian + Giles Richards are both respected outlets/journalists. Not tabloid or clickbait media

"You can disagree with the question asked in AD [Abu Dhabi] but to ban someone for asking it seems a bit OTT in my view. Suspect in the coming days and weeks it may be reversed. A bad look for Red Bull as well as Verstappen himself. I say that with undoubted bias as a member of the media but it is my view."

It feels as if Verstappen's actions in Japan are about to become a talking point that expands far beyond the F1 media, with several football journalists already taking to socials to add their view on the debate.

The Mirror's Chief Football Writer John Cross even commented in response to Hudson's view, writing: "Few of us tabloids on here have walked out in solidarity with colleagues in similar scenarios."

Hudson was quick to point out again that she was not present in the Suzuka paddock, and therefore unable to vote with her feet, but the English media have not taken well to Verstappen's actions.

ESPN F1 writer Nate Saunders wrote on 'X': "No doubt my view is coloured by being a member of the media, but think this was pretty out of line from Verstappen. Looks pretty bad on Red Bull too."

F1 reporter Ed Spencer also publicly disagreed with Verstappen's actions, posting on 'X': "I have never heard Max Verstappen as angry as he was in his session at Suzuka, where he kicked out a journo for a question asked three months ago. Was he right to do so? Not for me. A short and simple response, or ‘no comment,’ would have been suffice.

"Teams and drivers are allowed to blank media if they feel they're having unfair coverage or if info gets leaked early. But to kick someone out isn't a great look and a real sign for the first time since 2018, Verstappen is feeling the strain."

But it isn't just the English F1 media who are speaking out about the Red Bull star's angry display, with renowned Dutch journalist Erik van Haren also giving his thoughts via social media.

The reporter for De Telegraaf warned that the Dutch driver would surely be called 'childish' throughout the race weekend after his outburst, writing: "Max Verstappen will be labeled as 'childish' here and there, after sending away a journalist in Japan. But the principled Red Bull driver has an elephant's memory and settled, not for the first time, an old score in his own way."

READ MORE: Aston Martin F1 crisis: Every word of Stroll's Japanese Grand Prix press conference

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

Related