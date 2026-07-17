F1 Practice Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Everything you need to know about practice at this year's Belgian GP

The 2026 Belgian Grand Prix marks the return of the F1 championship this weekend as the first race of the final double header before the annual summer shutdown commences at Spa-Francorchamps.

After a dramatic end to the British GP last time out, Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell still head the championship standings, but Russell has edged closer to his teenage team-mate, with only 25 points separating the driver duo.

Ferrari remain their closest challengers, both in the constructors' championship and in the drivers' standings as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cling onto P3 and P4 respectively.

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After a jam-packed sprint weekend in Silverstone, regular running returns with three practice sessions and one qualifying before the main event on Sunday at Spa.

The action will get underway today (Friday, July 17) with Free Practice 1 kicking off at 1:30pm CEST.

Check out all the details of all three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday below.

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F1 Practice Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

The Belgian GP will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and 12:30 BST before FP2 takes place later that day at 5pm local time, or 4pm BST.

Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 BST on Saturday morning for those tuning in from the UK.

Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, July 17, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 13:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 12:30 Friday United States (ET) 07:30 Friday United States (CT) 06:30 Friday United States (PT) 04:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 08:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 19:30 Friday Australia (ACT) 21:00 Friday Australia (AET) 21:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 05:30 Friday Japan (JST) 20:30 Friday China (CST) 19:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 13:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 14:30 Friday India (IST) 17:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 19:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 14:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 15:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 14:30 Friday

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, July 17, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 17:00 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 16:00 Friday United States (ET) 11:00 Friday United States (CT) 10:00 Friday United States (PT) 08:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 23:00 Friday Australia (ACT) 00:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 01:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 09:00 Friday Japan (JST) 00:00 Saturday China (CST) 23:00 Friday South Africa (SAST) 17:00 Friday Egypt (EEST) 18:00 Friday India (IST) 20:30 Friday Singapore (SGT) 23:00 Friday Turkey (TRT) 18:00 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 19:00 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 18:00 Friday

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, July 18, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30 Saturday United States (ET) 06:30 Saturday United States (CT) 05:30 Saturday United States (PT) 03:30 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 07:30 Saturday Australia (AWST) 18:30 Saturday Australia (ACT) 20:00 Saturday Australia (AET) 20:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 04:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 19:30 Saturday China (CST) 18:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 13:30 Saturday India (IST) 16:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 18:30 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 13:30 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 14:30 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 13:30 Friday

How to watch the 2026 Belgian GP practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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