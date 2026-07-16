Official weather warning issued at Belgian Grand Prix

A weather warning has been issued for parts of this weekend's F1 track action at Spa

An official weather warning has been issued in Spa just in time for the F1 circus to stroll into town for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Ahead of the 10th round of the 2026 championship currently led by Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli, many teams and drivers have shared concerns over how the uncertain weather could make their tactical calls and tyre strategies much harder this weekend.

Spa-Francorchamps and chaotic weather go hand in hand and after a season which has so far been free of any wet sessions, Friday's practice could be where we see rainfall for the first time under the new regulations.

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But despite there being roughly a 30 per cent chance of rainfall during both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, July 17, there will also be a weather warning in place for high temperatures.

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Why is there a weather warning for this weekend's Belgian GP?

The official weather warnings and advisories currently in effect for Spa have been issued by the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) and extend from Thursday, July 16 until midnight on Saturday, July 18.

With the current European heatwave continuing to cause havoc with daily work demands and personal routines, highs of 24 degrees Celsius sound manageable.

But despite the temperatures currently forecast to remain under 30 degrees Celsius throughout Friday's F1 sessions, the RMI have issued the weather warning over the heat given the impact it can have on vulnerable individuals and elderly people.

The explanation of their yellow weather warning on their official site read: "By such temperatures, measures should be taken to protect older and weaker persons by giving them more often to drink and to not let them stand or sit in direct sunlight. Be careful."

This message should also be kept in mind by fans attending the Belgian GP, especially on Friday, as standing for prolonged periods of time in hot and humid conditions can also lead to side effects.

So, if you're heading to Spa at any point this weekend, remember your sun cream, hats, plenty of water and even an umbrella to stay shady whilst watching the action unfold trackside.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The next race on the calendar takes place on Sunday, July 19 with a 3pm local start time (CEST) at Spa-Francorchamps. That is 2pm in the UK and 9am Eastern/6am Pacific in the US.

It is NOT a Sprint weekend so we have the normal F1 format of FP1 and FP2 on Friday, July 17, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, July 18 and the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, July 19.

The action on track starts at 13:30 local time on Friday with FP1 (12:30 in the UK, 0730 Eastern).

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