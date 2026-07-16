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Russell, Antonelli and Hamilton stood next to Schiff, who is interviewing Hamilton post-session

From bump to baby, Sky F1 star's son gets to meet Lewis Hamilton again

Russell, Antonelli and Hamilton stood next to Schiff, who is interviewing Hamilton post-session — Photo: © IMAGO

From bump to baby, Sky F1 star's son gets to meet Lewis Hamilton again

One lucky baby has met F1 legend Lewis Hamilton twice already

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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Sky Sports F1 star Naomi Schiff has revealed heartwarming pictures of her baby boy meeting seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is a legend of the sport and a home hero having won the coveted British Grand Prix a record-breaking nine times, although sadly he was unable to make it 10 at Silverstone last time out (although he did finish on the podium).

The 41-year-old is yet to taste grand prix victory in red on his home track, although he did finally achieve his first full race win in red at the Barcelona GP last month.

But whilst Hamilton may not have achieved his goal of standing on the top step of the podium with the Scuderia at Silverstone, he did delight Sky Sports F1 pundit and former driver Schiff by finally meeting her baby boy for the first time since his birth.

READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

Schiff brings baby boy to meet Hamilton, again!

Schiff and her husband Alexandre Dedieu welcomed their first child, Raphael Schiff-Dedieu, on October 8, 2025, but even before being born, that baby had already done something most of us could only ever dream of: meet Lewis Hamilton.

Having announced her pregnancy in May of last year, Schiff headed to the 2025 British GP with a full bump on show.

During a conversation with Hamilton, the Ferrari star warmed the hearts of millions by touching Schiff's bump in front of the crowd at Silverstone last year, asking her if the baby was kicking.

And now one year on, the Sky Sports star has shared a post on Instagram ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP, revealing adorable images of her newborn meeting the seven-time champion for the first time in person.

Underneath the cute pictures of Schiff's baby boy looking understandably giddy when meeting one of the best F1 drivers in history, the caption read: "One year on, I promised my son he’d meet a goat at the track."

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Silverstone British Grand Prix Sky Sports F1

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