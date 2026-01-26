F1 star Alex Albon reacts after MISSING first F1 test

F1 star Alex Albon has spoken out after his Williams team revealed they would not be taking part in the first round of the 2026 pre-season tests this week.

The rest of the grid will be taking to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya behind closed doors from today (January 26) until Friday, January 30, as drivers get to grips with their new machinery and provide vital feedback to help make tweaks ahead of the season opener in less than two months time.

On March 8, F1 fans around the globe will get to enjoy the first look at how competitive the new era of cars are under the latest regulations cycle, but the drivers and teams will already have developed a good idea of what is underneath them at that point thanks to this year's extensive testing programme. F1's first shakedown test in Barcelona gives the teams full control over which days they run on track, but they are only permitted to do so on three out of the five-day event.

However, Williams will not be present at the shakedown at all and have instead announced they will run a series of tests with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain in February.

Albon: 'This is not how we wanted to start the year'

Last week, Williams made the surprise announcement that they would not be attending the Barcelona shakedown, with an official statement confirming: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance."

Following the team's public reveal of their decision, Albon took to his Instagram story to respond, writing: "This is not how we wanted to start the year, but these things happen when you push yourself to the limit."

The 29-year-old appeared intent on staying positive and looking to the future, and signed off the story by writing: "Full focus ahead!"

Though Albon's F1 team may not be attending the first shakedown of the year personally, they will perhaps find the positives in early reports from Catalunya that claimed their engine provider Mercedes were setting the pace early on.

