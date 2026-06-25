Should he stay or should he go?

Fernando Alonso is reportedly close to deciding for sure whether he will continue in Formula 1 next year or retire.

The two-time world champion is the most experienced grand prix driver of all time with 432 races heading into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, but at 44 years old he is also now in the final stages of his career in F1.

Alonso previously said that he would retire this season if his Aston Martin car was competitive enough, while also stating if it was not he would like to continue for another year.

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There is no doubt where this year's Aston Martin, the first designed by Adrian Newey, sits in this regard, with the team having only one point after seven races and facing chassis and engine problems (thanks, Honda).

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Alonso looking towards staying in F1

The Spanish driver is expected to make a final decision this summer on whether he stays or retires from F1, and it is set to tie in with a huge raft of upgrades that Newey wants to bring to the car to try and make Aston Martin more competitive.

According to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto, Alonso is 'leaning towards wanting to continue beyond this season'. However, he adds that Alonso is weighed down by the thought of driving the uncompetitive machinery of the Aston Martin.

This has brought a second question on if Alonso does stay in F1 for 2027, which team will he be driving for.

While he has an option to remain at Aston Martin, reports have linked him with an incredible fourth term at the Enstone team known as Alpine.

Will Fernando Alonso go back to Alpine?

Alonso previously drove for Alpine when he returned to F1 in 2021 for two seasons, while he was previously at the team between 2003 and 2006 when they were known as Renault, winning his two world titles.

Will Alonso reunite with Briatore at Alpine?

He returned for a second spell between 2008 and 2009 while he was waiting to join Ferrari following his tumultuous 2007 at McLaren.

If he did return to Alpine, he would reunite with Flavio Briatore, who was his team principal at Renault and has been a close advisor to Alonso throughout his career.

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