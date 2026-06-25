F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton prompts Mercedes ‘reality check’, shock exit announced

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the Silver Arrows need to respond to Ferrari as they look to hit back with a new series of upgrades at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's victory in Barcelona wasn't in the script for Mercedes, and the seven-time champion's former team have opted to react instantly.

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Sky Sports F1 star announces immediate exit ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

A member of the Sky Sports F1 team has confirmed a surprise exit from the broadcasting lineup just days away from the race weekend in Austria.

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Sky Sports' presenting team consists of world champion pundits and popular commentators, but one figure will no longer be present in the paddock on behalf of the UK broadcaster having announced their immediate departure.

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Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided

Fernando Alonso is going to have to make a quick decision if he is to return to Alpine next season after comments from Flavio Briatore.

Briatore is the de facto boss of the Enstone-based squad Alonso previously drove for, and he appears ready to drop one of his drivers for the Spaniard should he wish to leave Aston Martin.

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Briatore has announced a summer deadline for Alpine's F1 driver decision.

F1 star blasts 'unacceptable' Red Bull after driver sacking

A harshly judged F1 driver has set the record straight over a brutal seat swap at Red Bull.

The energy drink giants have become infamous for their revolving door of drivers in recent years, and this star maintains he was unfairly dropped from his seat with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

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Charles Leclerc has hit 'rock bottom' at Ferrari claims F1 race winner

Charles Leclerc is going through one of the rougher patches of his F1 career, and according to a former Ferrari driver, he has now reached a mental low.

At the Barcelona GP last time out, the Monegasque racer suffered his second DNF in as many races. Not a great way to celebrate his multi-year contract extension with the Scuderia.

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