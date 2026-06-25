F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton prompts Mercedes ‘reality check’, shock exit announced
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton prompts Mercedes ‘reality check’, shock exit announced
All the latest F1 news on Thursday, June 25Make us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has admitted the Silver Arrows need to respond to Ferrari as they look to hit back with a new series of upgrades at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton's victory in Barcelona wasn't in the script for Mercedes, and the seven-time champion's former team have opted to react instantly.
➡️ READ MORE
Sky Sports F1 star announces immediate exit ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
A member of the Sky Sports F1 team has confirmed a surprise exit from the broadcasting lineup just days away from the race weekend in Austria.
Sky Sports' presenting team consists of world champion pundits and popular commentators, but one figure will no longer be present in the paddock on behalf of the UK broadcaster having announced their immediate departure.
➡️ READ MORE
Briatore sets Fernando Alonso Alpine deadline as F1 driver lineup set to be decided
Fernando Alonso is going to have to make a quick decision if he is to return to Alpine next season after comments from Flavio Briatore.
Briatore is the de facto boss of the Enstone-based squad Alonso previously drove for, and he appears ready to drop one of his drivers for the Spaniard should he wish to leave Aston Martin.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star blasts 'unacceptable' Red Bull after driver sacking
A harshly judged F1 driver has set the record straight over a brutal seat swap at Red Bull.
The energy drink giants have become infamous for their revolving door of drivers in recent years, and this star maintains he was unfairly dropped from his seat with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
Charles Leclerc has hit 'rock bottom' at Ferrari claims F1 race winner
Charles Leclerc is going through one of the rougher patches of his F1 career, and according to a former Ferrari driver, he has now reached a mental low.
At the Barcelona GP last time out, the Monegasque racer suffered his second DNF in as many races. Not a great way to celebrate his multi-year contract extension with the Scuderia.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Fernando Alonso 'leaning towards' big decision on his F1 future
How Lewis Hamilton survived late FIA inspection to keep Barcelona Grand Prix victory
Mercedes bring Austrian Grand Prix upgrades after Lewis Hamilton 'reality check'
Latest News
F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso 'leaning towards' big decision on his F1 future
- 2 hours ago
How Lewis Hamilton survived late FIA inspection to keep Barcelona Grand Prix victory
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton prompts Mercedes ‘reality check’, shock exit announced
- 3 hours ago
New track applies to host F1 Dutch Grand Prix: 'Zandvoort is old junk'
- Yesterday 22:27
Max Verstappen 'excited' over new Red Bull F1 package at Austrian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:45
Most read
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
- 10 june
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 11 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
- 7 june