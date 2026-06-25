F1 rivals summoned by FIA as penalty decision debated at Austrian Grand Prix
F1 rivals summoned by FIA as penalty decision debated at Austrian Grand Prix
The Monaco GP STILL isn't over...Make us your Google favorite
F1 rivals will face off on Thursday following a controversial penalty decision that continues to rumble on.
Isack Hadjar seemingly took his first ever podium at the Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull, standing alongside race winner Kimi Antonelli and second place Lewis Hamilton following the Monte Carlo dash.
However, it was Alpine's Pierre Gasly that finished third on the road, only to be hit by two five-second penalties applied straight after the finish that dropped him to seventh, much to the Frenchman and the team's fury.
Alpine appealed the pit-lane speeding penalty offences, and managed to convince the FIA that their timing system was incorrect. This came after five drivers in total were penalised for the same offence on six occasions.
The issue was that the pitlane had been measured too long, thus triggering issues where drivers were speeding when in fact none had.
So, five days after the Monaco Grand Prix ended, the result was changed, rescinding Gasly's penalties, and promoting him to third, giving him his first podium of the season.
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Monaco GP row rumbles on
Yet, the saga still isn't over, with Red Bull as well as McLaren requesting a right of review to the FIA over the decision to rescind Gasly's penalties, with Mercedes also launching a review before withdrawing.
Now both parties will have the chance to argue their case publicly as both Hadjar and Gasly have been chosen by the FIA to speak in the drivers' press conference on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Just to add more fuel to the fire, McLaren's Oscar Piastri will be joining them, having been one of the five drivers given a penalty for going 0.1km/h over the limit.
Piastri served his penalty during the race, and it ultimately cost him P3 to Gasly.
Speaking on the overturned result, Piastri said of the FIA: "[It's] quite the predicament they've got themselves into, and I don't know how you get yourself out of that one, because now the precedent is 'you don't serve the penalty, you take it to court, you wait probably a few months to decide the race', and who the hell wants to go racing like that?
"'Perplexed' is the word I would use."
FIA press conference Austrian GP schedule
Gasly, Piastri and Hadjar will address the media at 2.30pm UK time, and will no doubt be quizzed on the ongoing issue with the result of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Half-an-hour later Mercedes, George Russell, who was also hit with a speeding penalty in Monaco, will be joined by Cadillac's Sergio Perez and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg.
On Friday, it's the team bosses' turn, with Red Bull's Laurent Mekies and Williams James Vowles joined by Dario Marrafuschi from Pirelli at 3.30pm.
|DATE
|TIME (UK)
|DRIVER / TEAM MEMBER
|Thursday, 25 June
|2.30pm
|
Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
|3pm
|
Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)
Sergio Perez (Cadillac)
George Russell (Mercedes)
|Friday, 26 June
|3.30pm
|
Dario Marrafuschi (Pirelli)
Laurent Mekies (Red Bull)
James Vowles (Williams)
|Saturday, 27 June
|Post-Qualifying
|Top three fastest drivers
|Sunday, 28 June
|Post-Race
|First three finishing drivers
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