How Lewis Hamilton survived late FIA inspection to keep Barcelona Grand Prix victory
How Lewis Hamilton survived late FIA inspection to keep Barcelona Grand Prix victory
The FIA have confirmed an inspection was done on Hamilton's Ferrari in BarcelonaMake us your Google favorite
F1's governing body, the FIA, has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 car was subject to extensive inspections following his victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix.
As Hamilton gears up to return to the track with the Scuderia at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, the FIA have revealed that his SF-26 was checked thoroughly last time out in Spain as part of a post-race procedure.
Following Hamilton's first win in 686 days and his maiden grand prix victory in red, the 41-year-old was the only driver among the top 10 finishers who had to endure the nervous wait as the FIA performed extensive physical inspections on his machinery.
Ahead of the eighth round of the championship, the FIA confirmed that Hamilton's car had been randomly selected for the procedure.
A statement released prior to this weekend's Austrian GP read: "Subject to these physical inspections was the rear brake system.
"On the hardware side, checks were carried out in relation to Articles C11.1, C11.2 (rear only), C11.3 (rear only), C11.4, C11.5 and C11.6.
"On the electronics and software side, checks were carried out in relation to Articles C8.1, C8.2, C11.6 and FIA-F1-DOC-001:
- Brake control software registration and verification.
- Brake control software inspection for the interfaces to standard and custom software applications.
- Identification of sensor and their connections to the FIA standard ECU.
- Data logging of signals.
- Homologation status of sensors.
- FIA-F1-DOC-001 submissions.
- BBW FMEA.
All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2026 F1 Technical Regulations, meaning Hamilton's glorious race win in Barcelona still stands.
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It wasn't just the seven-time F1 champion who was left questioning whether his race win was safe last time out.
Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz noted the extended presence of the FIA delegates in the Ferrari garage in Barcelona during his post-race Ted's Notebook segment, planting the seed of doubt over a potential penalty or disqualification in the minds of the viewers at home.
"I have to tell you, the FIA are still checking out Lewis’ car," reported Kravitz early on into his Barcelona GP Notebook show.
"I don’t mean to concern anybody, but I have been out here for about 20 minutes, and the FIA have still been inspecting various bits of Hamilton’s car," Kravitz continued.
"I don’t think this is anything out of the ordinary, but having seen it — and the last time I saw the two guys from the FIA was 20 minutes ago — they are still in the back of the Ferrari garage.
"It is still under the guidance of the scrutineers, but the FIA haven’t quite finished their checks on it. Don’t worry, don’t worry.
"Just like the yellow flag infringement that was looked at and then deemed to be no further investigation, I’m sure there isn’t anything to be concerned about."
Luckily for Hamilton fans, Sky's trusted pitlane reporter was right and the Ferrari star can now come back fighting this weekend as he looks to reduce the 41-point gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
READ MORE: 'Hamilton won't be around for long' - Leclerc told to be patient
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