Aston Martin issue emotional statement as star officially exits team

Aston Martin F1 team issued an emotional statement following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as one of their key figures departs.

The race around the Las Vegas Street Circuit was a dismal one for the Silverstone-based outfit, with Lance Stroll crashing out and Fernando Alonso only managing 11th after the disqualifications of the two McLaren drivers.

On top of this, the team were involved in some controversy after the race, after BBC Sport reported that team principal Andy Cowell was set to depart the team, with Christian Horner reportedly a genuine option to replace the Brit.

However, Aston Martin told GPFans in a statement that they would not engage in 'speculation', and that their full focus was on the remainder of the season.

Following the Las Vegas GP, however, there was time for the team to say goodbye to one of their drivers, with Felipe Drugovich confirming earlier this year that he would leave the team after the Vegas race.

Drugovich has been Aston Martin's reserve driver since the 2022 season, but is now heading to Formula E to compete with the Andretti team in the 2025/26 season.

In a statement put out by Aston Martin after the Las Vegas GP, they thanked the Brazilian for his services.

"A fond farewell to @FelipeDrugovich, who, after three years with the team, leaves us this weekend," they said in a post on X. "We wish him all the best for the future."

Drugovich departs

Having won the 2022 F2 championship, Drugovich has been patiently waiting for a chance in F1.

However, Fernando Alonso's remarkable longevity has meant that there has been no full-time opportunity for Drugovich at Aston Martin, while the Brazilian recently missed out on a seat with the new Cadillac team for 2026.

Drugovich leaves F1 having managed to take to the track in six official timed sessions overall, and will now take up a full-time opportunity in the all-electric racing series Formula E.

