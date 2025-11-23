Christian Horner tipped for shock F1 comeback at Aston Martin
Christian Horner tipped for shock F1 comeback at Aston Martin
Reports claim that Aston Martin are planning on replacing team principal Andy Cowell with axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
According to the BBC, Lawrence Stroll is expected to sack the team's current team principal after disagreements between Cowell and their new managing technical partner Adrian Newey.
The report states that, while no final decision has been taken, Cowell is set to lose his role as Aston Martin's CEO and team principal, but could still retain some role within the team.
GPFans contacted Aston Martin for a statement on the rumours, where a spokesperson said: "The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."
Horner to Aston Martin?
Following the signing of Adrian Newey, and the fresh regulations coming in 2026, Aston Martin's main aim is to become a team capable of winning championships.
The 2025 season has seen them far from realising this target, currently sat down in seventh after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Horner has been named as a candidate to replace Cowell if he is sacked at Aston Martin, who was only appointed to the role of team principal in January this year.
Red Bull axed Horner in July, following a disappointing year for the team as Max Verstappen slipped further and further out of the title fight.
If Horner were to join to Aston Martin, it would force a reunion between Newey and the former team boss, despite claims from the BBC that the design legend left Red Bull specifically because he had fallen out with Horner.
Unless tensions have cooled, it would be difficult to see Horner working at the same team as Newey.
READ MORE: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri DISQUALIFIED from Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
F1 Standings 2025: McLaren double disqualification hands Max Verstappen huge title boost
- 34 minutes ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: One star handed DOUBLE punishment
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner tipped for shock F1 comeback at Aston Martin
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri DISQUALIFIED from Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin issue statement over rumours team are ‘set to sack’ team principal Andy Cowell
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'FIA discover illegal trick being used by multiple F1 teams'
- 19 november
F1 Qualifying Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix times and grid positions
- Yesterday 06:16
FIA announce LATE demotion for Max Verstappen at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 9 november
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 november
Christian Horner destined to become Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari F1 boss
- 16 november