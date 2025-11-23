close global

Christian Horner at Red Bull

Christian Horner tipped for shock F1 comeback at Aston Martin

Christian Horner tipped for shock F1 comeback at Aston Martin

Sheona Mountford
Christian Horner at Red Bull

Reports claim that Aston Martin are planning on replacing team principal Andy Cowell with axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

According to the BBC, Lawrence Stroll is expected to sack the team's current team principal after disagreements between Cowell and their new managing technical partner Adrian Newey.

The report states that, while no final decision has been taken, Cowell is set to lose his role as Aston Martin's CEO and team principal, but could still retain some role within the team.

GPFans contacted Aston Martin for a statement on the rumours, where a spokesperson said: "The team will not be engaging in rumour or speculation. The focus is on maximising performance in the remaining races and preparing for 2026."

Horner to Aston Martin?

Following the signing of Adrian Newey, and the fresh regulations coming in 2026, Aston Martin's main aim is to become a team capable of winning championships.

The 2025 season has seen them far from realising this target, currently sat down in seventh after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Horner has been named as a candidate to replace Cowell if he is sacked at Aston Martin, who was only appointed to the role of team principal in January this year.

Red Bull axed Horner in July, following a disappointing year for the team as Max Verstappen slipped further and further out of the title fight.

If Horner were to join to Aston Martin, it would force a reunion between Newey and the former team boss, despite claims from the BBC that the design legend left Red Bull specifically because he had fallen out with Horner.

Unless tensions have cooled, it would be difficult to see Horner working at the same team as Newey.

READ MORE: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri DISQUALIFIED from Las Vegas Grand Prix

