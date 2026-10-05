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Sauber F1 driver Felipe Nasr in Abu Dhabi in 2016

Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall

Sauber F1 driver Felipe Nasr in Abu Dhabi in 2016 — Photo: © IMAGO

Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall

Thankfully Felipe is okay after the terrifying incident

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Every now and again, motorsport comes up with a reminder of just how brilliant driver safety is in the modern age.

We got another reminder of that at the Petit Le Mans (held, naturally, at Road Atlanta in the United States) this weekend, with former F1 star Felipe Nasr involved in a terrifying crash.

Nasr, who drove in F1 with Sauber for two seasons in the 2010s, had to take avoiding action after team-mate Laurens Vanthoor was held up by traffic, with Vanthoor returning to the racing line after passing a backmarker - right into the path of the fast-arriving Nasr.

While taking avoiding action, the Brazilian clipped Jan Heylen, the driver Vanthoor has just overtaken, and speared off into the barriers. The crash took place at night, making a little trickier to see than would be ideal, but IMSA helpfully uploaded the broadcast clip on Twitter with a few different angles.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen victim of awkward blunder as FIA release Bahrain GP statement

Nasr medically cleared after scary crash

Nasr's Porsche got fully airborne at one point after contact with the end of the barrier at the exit of the alternate pit lane, with that impact also causing him to spin wildly as he continued into the barrier at the outside of the circuit.

IMSA confirmed that the 34-year-old was evaluated at the on-site care centre and released after medical checks, a true testament to the safety regulations the cars are built to comply with.

The race was eventually won by Vanthoor's No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport team, with Frenchman Kevin Estre and Australian Matt Campbell joining the Dutchman in the ten-hour race.

Nasr himself has won the race in the past, taking the 2019 edition for Whelan Engineering Racing alongside Pipo Derani and Eric Curran.

READ MORE: True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge

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