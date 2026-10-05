Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall
Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall
Thankfully Felipe is okay after the terrifying incidentMake us your Google favorite
Every now and again, motorsport comes up with a reminder of just how brilliant driver safety is in the modern age.
We got another reminder of that at the Petit Le Mans (held, naturally, at Road Atlanta in the United States) this weekend, with former F1 star Felipe Nasr involved in a terrifying crash.
Nasr, who drove in F1 with Sauber for two seasons in the 2010s, had to take avoiding action after team-mate Laurens Vanthoor was held up by traffic, with Vanthoor returning to the racing line after passing a backmarker - right into the path of the fast-arriving Nasr.
While taking avoiding action, the Brazilian clipped Jan Heylen, the driver Vanthoor has just overtaken, and speared off into the barriers. The crash took place at night, making a little trickier to see than would be ideal, but IMSA helpfully uploaded the broadcast clip on Twitter with a few different angles.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen victim of awkward blunder as FIA release Bahrain GP statement
Nasr medically cleared after scary crash
Nasr's Porsche got fully airborne at one point after contact with the end of the barrier at the exit of the alternate pit lane, with that impact also causing him to spin wildly as he continued into the barrier at the outside of the circuit.
IMSA confirmed that the 34-year-old was evaluated at the on-site care centre and released after medical checks, a true testament to the safety regulations the cars are built to comply with.
The race was eventually won by Vanthoor's No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport team, with Frenchman Kevin Estre and Australian Matt Campbell joining the Dutchman in the ten-hour race.
Nasr himself has won the race in the past, taking the 2019 edition for Whelan Engineering Racing alongside Pipo Derani and Eric Curran.
READ MORE: True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge
READ MORE: Horner congratulates Verstappen and Red Bull after his RBPT project achieves first F1 win
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen confirmed to race against Valentino Rossi for first time ever in historic announcement
- Today 10:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Ranking every mad thing that happened at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Start time, schedule, Sprint and how to watch
True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge
Latest News
Honda chief OUT as Aston Martin F1 nightmare takes new twist
- 21 minutes ago
Ranking every mad thing that happened at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
- 1 hour ago
Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reacts after F1 star wakes up next to spider
- Today 15:27
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Start time, schedule, Sprint and how to watch
- Today 13:57
True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge
- Today 12:27
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today
- 3 october
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september