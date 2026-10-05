Newly-released financial accounts from the Aston Martin F1 team for 2026 lay bare the true scale of investment by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll in his mission to make it a contender.

Stroll has pumped an enormous amount of money into the team since he bought it in 2018, all the way back under the Force India umbrella, and the team's 2025 accounts show that the team continues to run at a loss.

That is not necessarily a bad thing though with Stroll investing heavily in the team's future - including in their new £200million Silverstone home - and bringing in hundreds of new staff.

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The team's 2025 accounts have now been filed with the UK's Companies House, and they show a post-tax loss of £41.1million (down from £45.8million in 2024). Other comprehensive income resulted in a total loss of £28.5million.

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Aston Martin investment paying off...off-track

The team's average headcount shot up nearly 20 per cent from 845 to 996 in 2025, with design/production/technical staff accounting for 89 of those 151 new roles. Staff costs jumped from £69.8million to £134.1million and wages and salaries alone increased from £60.2million to £107.5million.

Stroll of course made a huge splash by persuading the sport's foremost design genius Adrian Newey to join the team in 2025. Reports have claimed his annual package could be worth up to £30million.

The team also added £10.8million to their R&D costs as they continue to invest heavily in their on-track performance, with their new wind tunnel also being fully commissioned last year.

Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that the above figures represent over £75million of additional costs over 2024, yet the team's pre-tax losses decreased. That's because, as a result of the work of the last few years, the team's revenue soared from £280.6million to £344.2million - a 22 per cent increase year over year.

Commercial revenue increased 23 per cent, with Aston Martin highlighting new partners including Coinbase, Ma'aden and Pepperstone. That commercial expansion helps explain the increase in overall revenue.

Aston Martin given stable base by billionaire owner

Despite the mockery he gets from some fans for his son Lance's continued employment as one of the team's two drivers - or for on-track struggles so far this year - Stroll has essentially continued to do everything a team could want its billionaire owner to do.

The huge investment as well as the skyrocketing value of F1 teams in general has seen the team's worth shoot up too, with a valuation in the £3bn range being reported recently.

If Aston continue to struggle on track in the coming years, it certainly will not be down to a lack of investment.

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