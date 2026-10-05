Fernando Alonso has made a cheeky reference suggesting that the FIA and F1 were favouring Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton looked in a huge amount of trouble during the formation lap at Sepang, going incredibly slowly before coming to a stop on the start-finish straight as he tried to reboot his power unit.

The seven-time world champion wasn't the only one to suffer from the same issue though, with many other drivers also reporting similar problems due to the low revs in the tricky wet conditions that were messing with onboard software.

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Hamilton reprieve at Sepang

With Hamilton at the back of the pack, the start procedure was aborted due to the chaos on the grid.

A red flag was shown and drivers were told to return to the pitlane, with a regulation saying that the order the drivers return to the pitlane in under a safety car and red flag, must be the order they start on a restart.

This caused confusion with whether the actual race had got underway, with the FIA officially announcing that the race had not properly started and that in their second attempt to get the race going, the original grid would be the order, putting Hamilton back alongside polesitter Verstappen on the front row.

Alonso flummoxed

Ever the jester Alonso though couldn't wait for a tongue in cheek suggestion that the FIA were favouring Hamilton, when asked what he made of the botched formation lap, citing his numerous Aston Martin power unit failures he has had to endure throughout the season.

"I don't know what happened, they'll have to explain it," he told Spanish media.

"I've had retirements in the middle of races this year and the race was never stopped because we retired, but it seems that Hamilton was in the gravel and there was stress.

"They had to stop the race so he could rejoin, it's all been a bit weird.

"I suppose they'll explain it to us in Singapore. There's too much technology; in the end, the spectator doesn't appreciate it."

Hamilton took full advantage of his second chance, going on to put in a supreme drive to third place grabbing his first podium since the British Grand Prix in July.

Alonso also finally had something to smile about, claiming eighth place to bring home Aston Martin's best result of the season.

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