F1 legend credits Christian Horner for stunning Red Bull victory

Red Bull have won their first race as a power unit manufacturer

F1 legend Martin Brundle gave Christian Horner credit for his role in Max Verstappen's Bahrain Grand Prix victory on Sunday despite the former Red Bull boss having left his position over a year ago.

Brundle was, of course, referring to the fact that Horner was the man who initiated the Red Bull Powertrains project in 2021, with Sunday's win Red Bull's first as a power unit manufacturer in F1.

Red Bull were powered by Honda at the time, but when the Japanese manufacturer announced that they would be leaving the sport, Red Bull, under Horner's leadership, founded Red Bull Powertrains, with a view to powering their own cars from 2026 onwards.

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While that has been a huge undertaking and Red Bull's car has had its troubles this year, the general consensus is that the team have done a pretty good job when it comes to the power unit, with the FIA even deeming them to have the best internal combustion engine (ICE) in the sport.

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Horner given credit for Max Verstappen victory

With aerodynamic improvements made to their car in recent months, Red Bull are now finally in the position to challenge for race wins, with Verstappen's success on Sunday ending his long wait for a victory, which previously stretched back to the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

And, after Verstappen's victory was wrapped up, Brundle gave Horner his flowers on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast.

"Christian Horner got a very good group of people together to start the Red Bull Powertrains project," Brundle said.

"That's a hugely impressive victory for the team - power unit and chassis - from Milton Keynes."

Max Verstappen celebrating his first win of 2026 in Malaysia

Horner congratulates Red Bull

Horner, meanwhile, has already taken to social media to congratulate the team on their achievement.

"From a hole in the ground to race winner in five years," he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of a power unit.

"Huge congratulations to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Max, and the whole team.

"An incredible achievement!"

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