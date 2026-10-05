FIA announce Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton inspection after Bahrain Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were singled out by the FIA for post-race inspections following a dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen took a famous win for Red Bull, his first for the season, as well as the team's first ever victory with their own in-house Red Bull Power Trains unit.

Hamilton meanwhile had started on the front row alongside polesitter Verstappen, but a call to start on slick tyres on a wet track backfired, as struggling for grip he dropped to near the back of the grid.

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With one of his best drives of the season, Hamilton fought back through the carnage of the race that saw a delayed and aborted start due to rain and software issues on F1 cars including his.

In addition there were two safety cars and one virtual safety car in a drama fuelled race that saw Hamilton poach a podium place after George Russell was forced to retire with six laps to go.

READ MORE: Horner congratulates Verstappen and Red Bull after his RBPT project achieves first F1 win

FIA single out Verstappen, Hamilton and Lawson

Following the race though, Verstappen and Hamilton were called for random checks on their aerodynamic components or bodywork areas, with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson also subject to an inspection.

It came after Verstappen had changed his rearward steering column just before the race, albeit all within the FIA rules.

All three drivers passed their inspections though, with the FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer also reporting no technical infringements from any driver following the Sepang race, meaning no late penalties would be handed out.

Lando Norris avoided a post-race penalty from the FIA stewards

FIA steward's late investigations

The stewards working on behalf of the FIA also had little to contend with post-race, although there were investigations for Lando Norris, Nico Hulkenberg and Alex Albon.

Norris eventually finished P9 while being under investigation for driving erratically under the safety car, having to brake heavily and take to the gravel to avoid crashing into his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

However, he was given a reprimand by the stewards having complained the low sunset made it difficult to see the cars in front of him.

Hulkenberg, who finished just outside the points in 11th, suffered no in-race penalty but his Audi team were given a €30,000 (£26,000) fine (€20,000 (£9,000) suspended) after he was given a very brief premature sign to leave his pitstop, putting a mechanic in front of the car in danger.

There was a no further action decision on Albon after he slowed down aggressively while pitting in front of Piastri, who had to take evasive action.

Stewards were satisfied with the Williams driver's explanation that he was simply trying to comply with strict delta time requirements in the pitlane.

READ MORE: Hamilton claims Ferrari error cost him Bahrain GP victory

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