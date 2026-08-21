F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
All the times from F1 Dutch Grand Prix practice at ZandvoortMake us your Google favorite
The sole practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix went off more or less without a hitch, despite a damp track at the start of the hour's running.
A handful of drivers went out on intermediate tyres to gauge the condition of the track, all of them coming in and switching to slick dry-weather tyres almost immediately when they realised that the track wasn't wet enough to be worth the inters.
Kimi Antonelli delivered a reminder that he's still the driver to beat coming out of the summer break, setting a time a tenth of a second faster than Lando Norris at the top of the timing boards, another few thousandths of a second ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton down in fourth.
Max Verstappen's final home grand prix weekend in F1 didn't start in particularly special fashion, the Dutchman setting just the 11th fastest time in the lone hour of practice – albeit without setting a representative time on his final pair of tyres.
Liam Lawson had a big moment on his qualifying simulation run to leave him down in 14th after his temporary promotion to Red Bull, while his Racing Bulls replacement Yuki Tsunoda was 17th fastest.
F1 DRIVER SALARIES: Full updated list as Verstappen makes history with INCREDIBLE new numbers
Dutch Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:12.949s
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.121s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.125s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.190s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.289s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.659s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+0.835s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.962s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.043s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.336s
|11
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.376s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.562s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.877s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+1.912s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.925s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.948s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+2.161s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.250s
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.408s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.631s
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.751s
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+3.396s
Is there F1 today?
Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, August 21, at 16:30 (local time) and 15:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin get US billionaire investment, Lewis Hamilton contract extension imminent
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 41 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Zandvoort
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Zandvoort
- 14 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 41 minutes ago
F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up
- 2 hours ago
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 3 hours ago
Carlos Sainz issues brutal Williams statement one day after signing huge new contract
- Today 09:45
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august