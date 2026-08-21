F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix

The sole practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix went off more or less without a hitch, despite a damp track at the start of the hour's running.

A handful of drivers went out on intermediate tyres to gauge the condition of the track, all of them coming in and switching to slick dry-weather tyres almost immediately when they realised that the track wasn't wet enough to be worth the inters.

Kimi Antonelli delivered a reminder that he's still the driver to beat coming out of the summer break, setting a time a tenth of a second faster than Lando Norris at the top of the timing boards, another few thousandths of a second ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton down in fourth.

Article continues under video

Max Verstappen's final home grand prix weekend in F1 didn't start in particularly special fashion, the Dutchman setting just the 11th fastest time in the lone hour of practice – albeit without setting a representative time on his final pair of tyres.

Liam Lawson had a big moment on his qualifying simulation run to leave him down in 14th after his temporary promotion to Red Bull, while his Racing Bulls replacement Yuki Tsunoda was 17th fastest.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: Full updated list as Verstappen makes history with INCREDIBLE new numbers

Dutch Grand Prix FP1 times

Antonelli topped the FP1 timesheets at Zandvoort.

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, August 21, at 16:30 (local time) and 15:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin get US billionaire investment, Lewis Hamilton contract extension imminent

Related