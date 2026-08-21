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Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix

All the times from F1 Dutch Grand Prix practice at Zandvoort

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The sole practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix went off more or less without a hitch, despite a damp track at the start of the hour's running.

A handful of drivers went out on intermediate tyres to gauge the condition of the track, all of them coming in and switching to slick dry-weather tyres almost immediately when they realised that the track wasn't wet enough to be worth the inters.

Kimi Antonelli delivered a reminder that he's still the driver to beat coming out of the summer break, setting a time a tenth of a second faster than Lando Norris at the top of the timing boards, another few thousandths of a second ahead of team-mate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton down in fourth.

Max Verstappen's final home grand prix weekend in F1 didn't start in particularly special fashion, the Dutchman setting just the 11th fastest time in the lone hour of practice – albeit without setting a representative time on his final pair of tyres.

Liam Lawson had a big moment on his qualifying simulation run to leave him down in 14th after his temporary promotion to Red Bull, while his Racing Bulls replacement Yuki Tsunoda was 17th fastest.

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Dutch Grand Prix FP1 times

F1 Dutch Grand Prix FP1 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.949s
2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.121s
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.125s
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.190s
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.289s
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.659s
7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.835s
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.962s
9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.043s
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.336s
11 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.376s
12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.562s
13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.877s
14 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.912s
15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.925s
16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.948s
17 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +2.161s
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.250s
19 Alex Albon Williams +2.408s
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.631s
21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.751s
22 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.396s
Antonelli topped the FP1 timesheets at Zandvoort.
Antonelli topped the FP1 timesheets at Zandvoort.

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, August 21, at 16:30 (local time) and 15:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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