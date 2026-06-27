FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying
FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying
F1's governing body were the talk of the paddock after qualifying in AustriaMake us your Google favorite
F1's governing body, the FIA, have announced their decision over whether Red Bull star Isack Hadjar will be penalised following an incident during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Saturday's all-important competitive session came to a confusing end when four-time champion Max Verstappen pushed too hard and spun his Red Bull into the gravel.
The Dutchman's crash not only meant he couldn't improve upon his starting position of P5 for Sunday's 71-lap event, but it also left Mercedes, Ferrari, and the Sky Sports viewers at home lost over who had actually claimed pole.
Charles Leclerc sat at the top of the timesheets just as Verstappen crashed out of the session in the final minute, before Mercedes star George Russell stole pole position.
Initially, many including Kimi Antonelli thought there had been a double-waved yellow flag after Verstappen's crash, causing the championship leader to abandon his flying lap and lose his chance of claiming a place on the front row for Sunday's grid.
Even after the chequered flag had been waved on Saturday, Ferrari appeared confused over whether the final result stood or if Leclerc would be handed pole position due to a potential yellow flag infringement on Russell's part.
But the FIA determined that there would be no further investigation into Russell's qualifying, with the governing body also confirming to Sky that the lap the stewards had deleted was Russell's in-lap, not the flying lap that had earned him pole.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit
FIA announce Hadjar verdict following Austrian GP qualifying
Despite the pole position confusion being cleared up swiftly, the FIA still had Verstappen's team-mate Isack Hadjar to deal with.
After Saturday's qualifying session, Hadjar was summoned to the stewards over an alleged breach of Article B1.8.5 of the FIA F1 regulations and non-compliance with Race Director’s Competition Notes (item 1, document 6) – driving unnecessarily slowly.
Hadjar and his team representative then got to say their piece on the matter, whilst the stewards also reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, timing, and in-car video evidence.
After reviewing the incident, the FIA confirmed in a statement: "The stewards determine that the driver completed the relevant lap without overtaking or being overtaken by any other cars and therefore drove unnecessarily slowly."
However, Hadjar managed to avoid a penalty on this occasion the Red Bull star was simply handed a warning and as a result, will hang on to his P8 qualifying position.
READ MORE: Brundle issues statement after shock Sky F1 presenter exit
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Max Verstappen crash throws results into chaos at Austrian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why
McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue
Latest News
FIA announce late penalty verdict after Austrian Grand Prix qualifying
- 9 minutes ago
Toto Wolff explains why George Russell pole position stood at Austrian Grand Prix
- 49 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: Max Verstappen crash throws results into chaos at Austrian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Martin Brundle absent at Austrian Grand Prix - this is why
- 3 hours ago
Former Red Bull F1 chief claims only one thing will decide Max Verstappen future
- Today 14:42
Most read
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
- 10 june
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 11 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
- 7 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june