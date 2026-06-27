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Russell laughing in Mercedes tee and cap pointing at the camera

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

Russell laughing in Mercedes tee and cap pointing at the camera — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

Here are all the times from the final hour of practice at the Red Bull Ring

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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Kimi Antonelli was beaten to the top of the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday during the final hour of practice at the F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

The championship leader finished top of the order in FP1 and FP2 earlier in the weekend, stunning team-mate George Russell and title rival Lewis Hamilton.

After a strong showing in Barcelona for the Ferrari star, he and team-mate Charles Leclerc appeared off the pace in Spielberg on Friday.

But the seven-time champion showed on Saturday that the Scuderia's engine upgrades could make a difference as the weekend progresses, finishing the session in P3 and emerging as the lead Ferrari once again ahead of qualifying.

Silver Arrows star Russell wasn't looking too hot early on in FP3 and could be heard complaining of a suspected front suspension issue, but in the dying moments of the session, the Brit managed to find more pace than Antonelli, beating him to the top spot in the third and final practice.

McLaren showed signs of life with Oscar Piastri finishing P4 and reigning champion Lando Norris rounding out the top five.

Here are the results from the final hour of practice in the Styrian mountains.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit

F1 FP3 Results: Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian Grand Prix FP3 results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:07.096
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.038s
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.115s
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.248s
5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.264s
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.273s
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.356s
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.816s
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.935s
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.013s
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.097s
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.207s
13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.215s
14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.298s
15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.433s
16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.611s
17 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.747s
18 Alex Albon Williams +1.896s
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.436s
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.644s
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.325s
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.471s

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Austrian GP will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager fires chilling Red Bull warning

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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