F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
Here are all the times from the final hour of practice at the Red Bull RingMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli was beaten to the top of the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday during the final hour of practice at the F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.
The championship leader finished top of the order in FP1 and FP2 earlier in the weekend, stunning team-mate George Russell and title rival Lewis Hamilton.
After a strong showing in Barcelona for the Ferrari star, he and team-mate Charles Leclerc appeared off the pace in Spielberg on Friday.
But the seven-time champion showed on Saturday that the Scuderia's engine upgrades could make a difference as the weekend progresses, finishing the session in P3 and emerging as the lead Ferrari once again ahead of qualifying.
Silver Arrows star Russell wasn't looking too hot early on in FP3 and could be heard complaining of a suspected front suspension issue, but in the dying moments of the session, the Brit managed to find more pace than Antonelli, beating him to the top spot in the third and final practice.
McLaren showed signs of life with Oscar Piastri finishing P4 and reigning champion Lando Norris rounding out the top five.
Here are the results from the final hour of practice in the Styrian mountains.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in 'secret McLaren talks' as Red Bull star set for exit
F1 FP3 Results: Austrian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:07.096
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.038s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.115s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.248s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.264s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.273s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.356s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.816s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.935s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.013s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.097s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.207s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.215s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.298s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.433s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.611s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.747s
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.896s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.436s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.644s
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.325s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.471s
Is there F1 today?
Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Austrian GP will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager fires chilling Red Bull warning
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why
McLaren F1 abandon radical design plan after last-minute issue
F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Austrian Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 minutes ago
Martin Brundle absent at Austrian Grand Prix - this is why
- 35 minutes ago
Former Red Bull F1 chief claims only one thing will decide Max Verstappen future
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
- 2 hours ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
- 10 june
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 11 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Ferrari fill key Hamilton role
- 7 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june