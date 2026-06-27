F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

Here are all the times from the final hour of practice at the Red Bull Ring

Kimi Antonelli was beaten to the top of the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday during the final hour of practice at the F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

The championship leader finished top of the order in FP1 and FP2 earlier in the weekend, stunning team-mate George Russell and title rival Lewis Hamilton.

After a strong showing in Barcelona for the Ferrari star, he and team-mate Charles Leclerc appeared off the pace in Spielberg on Friday.

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But the seven-time champion showed on Saturday that the Scuderia's engine upgrades could make a difference as the weekend progresses, finishing the session in P3 and emerging as the lead Ferrari once again ahead of qualifying.

Silver Arrows star Russell wasn't looking too hot early on in FP3 and could be heard complaining of a suspected front suspension issue, but in the dying moments of the session, the Brit managed to find more pace than Antonelli, beating him to the top spot in the third and final practice.

McLaren showed signs of life with Oscar Piastri finishing P4 and reigning champion Lando Norris rounding out the top five.

Here are the results from the final hour of practice in the Styrian mountains.

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F1 FP3 Results: Austrian Grand Prix

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Austrian GP will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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