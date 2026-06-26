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Verstappen, Austria, Red Bull Ring, F1, 2023

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Verstappen, Austria, Red Bull Ring, F1, 2023 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

All the detail you need for qualifying in Austria.

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Qualifying for the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring takes place on Saturday, June 27, with 22 drivers locked in a thrilling battle for pole.

F1 is at Spielberg in the Styrian Alps this weekend, a race that has become like a second home race for Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is often cheered vociferously at the home of Red Bull Racing, with his massive orange army of fans out in full force.

Verstappen is a four-time winner at the circuit, but has not won there since 2023, and will need a mighty showing to change that in 2026.

His Red Bull team have struggled so far compared with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes, although Verstappen has still shown some impressive qualifying performances in 2026. And with a big package of upgrades coming this weekend, rule him out at your peril.

The Dutchman could be in a fight for pole on Saturday alongside Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell and McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It should produce incredible action and we have all the detail you need on how to watch it live.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton prompts Mercedes ‘reality check’, shock exit announced

F1 Qualifying start time: Austrian Grand Prix

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, June 27, starting at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 27, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Saturday
United States (ET)10:00 Saturday
United States (CT)09:00 Saturday
United States (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch qualifying live on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for your region:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star announces immediate exit ahead of Austrian GP

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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