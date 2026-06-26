F1 Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the detail you need for qualifying in Austria.

Qualifying for the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring takes place on Saturday, June 27, with 22 drivers locked in a thrilling battle for pole.

F1 is at Spielberg in the Styrian Alps this weekend, a race that has become like a second home race for Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman is often cheered vociferously at the home of Red Bull Racing, with his massive orange army of fans out in full force.

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Verstappen is a four-time winner at the circuit, but has not won there since 2023, and will need a mighty showing to change that in 2026.

His Red Bull team have struggled so far compared with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes, although Verstappen has still shown some impressive qualifying performances in 2026. And with a big package of upgrades coming this weekend, rule him out at your peril.

The Dutchman could be in a fight for pole on Saturday alongside Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell and McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It should produce incredible action and we have all the detail you need on how to watch it live.

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F1 Qualifying start time: Austrian Grand Prix

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, June 27, starting at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 27, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 16:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 15:00 Saturday United States (ET) 10:00 Saturday United States (CT) 09:00 Saturday United States (PT) 07:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 22:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 23:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 00:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 08:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 23:00 Saturday China (CST) 22:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 16:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 17:00 Saturday India (IST) 19:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 22:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 17:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 18:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 17:00 Saturday

How to watch qualifying live on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for your region:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star announces immediate exit ahead of Austrian GP

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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