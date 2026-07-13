Max Verstappen warned over McLaren and taking nuclear F1 option

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been warned about making the switch to McLaren to follow his close ally Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen has been linked with a transfer to the Woking-based outfit due to the performance issues that Red Bull are suffering with.

The Dutchman is currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship standings, and has not claimed a single race victory so far in 2026, with Red Bull giving him a car which is clearly not consistent.

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Although he is contracted with Red Bull until the 2028 season, Verstappen has exit clauses in that deal, as confirmed by Raymond Vermeulen, and reports have suggested that he and Oscar Piastri could swap places in what would be a fresh start for both drivers.

Part of the reason why McLaren - and not Mercedes - are linked with a move for Verstappen is because Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is signing with the team from the 2028 season, which could be a ploy by McLaren to try and entice the four-time world champion to the team.

If he does make the move, he would drive alongside Lando Norris in what would be a formidable driver lineup, but former McLaren racer Juan Pablo Montoya has warned Verstappen against the move.

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"First of all, Gianpiero Lambiase is not going to be a race engineer [at McLaren]," Montoya told AS Colombia. "He is going into a much more senior role, so he wouldn't be working with him if Max goes there. He has him there, but he has him higher up, not one on one.

"And for GP to go there, it is also a new world. There are new programs, new mindsets, a completely different way of doing things. And Gianpiero has to learn that too. That wouldn't happen overnight.

"You can say that McLaren is built around Lando [Norris]," Montoya continued. "Max is fortunate to be at Red Bull, and that everything revolves around him. When you step out of that, it's shared, and he probably has the speed to beat him [Norris].

"But Lando isn't a slouch either, and the car is built to what he wants. So if Max goes there and doesn't like the car, and they don't make the changes, what's going to happen?"

Montoya also spoke about Verstappen taking a sabbatical from the sport, something that has been talked about due to his dislike of the current regulations.

“He has his endurance team. He has his things, and maybe that's what he wants to do. The problem is when you leave, and those seats get filled by people doing very well.

"I know it's Max Verstappen, and all but life takes many turns. You never know. Maybe the moment Max decides to return, everyone is signed for several years in the seats that he wants.

"You leave because you want to be winning, and the moment you leave, Mercedes says 'Max is gone. Let's lock these drivers in for three more years.' Max goes to talk to them the year he decides he wants to come back, and they'll tell him, 'Look, both seats are full for the next two years.'

“So the only F1 option is then going back to a midfield team ,just because. It's a very complicated conversation, isn't it? In other words, I don't envy him.”

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