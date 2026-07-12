Max Verstappen slammed by F1 star over Red Bull fury: 'How can you complain?'

Max Verstappen has been blasted by a former F1 star for his attitude towards Red Bull's struggling RB22.

Verstappen has been very vocal about the limitations of his Red Bull car this season, with it clear that Red Bull have failed to provide him with a championship-contending car following the regulations overhaul.

Four-time champion Verstappen is currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, and has not won a single race so far this season.

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It has led to concerns that the Dutchman may opt to leave Red Bull ahead of the 2027 season, and his manager Raymond Vermeulen confirmed that there are performance-based exit clauses in his current Red Bull contract.

At the British Grand Prix last weekend, Verstappen was furious with his Red Bull car, saying 'f*** this car' after crashing out of the main race, while also describing it as 'dangerous' to drive in his post-race interview.

Now, Montoya has spoken out about Verstappen's future, claiming that any improvements that Red Bull are able to make to their RB22 will still not be enough for the demanding four-time world champion.

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Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

There has been no indication from the Dutchman as of yet that he would want to depart the team amid his exit clause, although this is now the third season in a row that he has been linked with a move away.

In each of the last two years, it has been Mercedes who have been rumoured to be keen on acquiring his services, but now it seems as though McLaren are the favourites, with Oscar Piastri thought to be heading the other way.

For Red Bull, it's about trying to prove to the Dutchman that they can improve and become a championship-challenging outfit once more.

"Obviously, everyone [at Red Bull] wants Max to stay," Montoya told AS Colombia. "The problem is that I think what Max is trying to do, in my opinion, is put pressure on them to keep working on the car and everything.

"But if you look at where the Red Bull started at the beginning of the year and where Red Bull is today, the car that has developed the most of all is probably the Red Bull. So how are you going to complain?

"Mercedes, from what I understand from rumours this week, is that George is already secured for next year. So if you're Max, where are you going to go?

"The problem is, as they say, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. From afar, it looks very nice, but sometimes when you stand on it, you say, 'Oops, what did I get myself into?'"

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