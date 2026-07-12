Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million
Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million
Anthony Hamilton is selling 27 stunning modelsMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton's dad Anthony is putting his gorgeous collection of classic cars on sale later this month and is seeking a cool £3million for them.
66-year-old Anthony will see 27 stunning models go under the hammer of Iconic Auctioneers at Silverstone on Saturday July 25.
Hamilton Snr's collection - all but two of which are British classics - really has something for all of us. We are not talking the type of multi-million dollar hypercars you might see at Goodwood or around the streets or Monaco.
Instead these are true classics of their time, from a 1994 Jaguar XJ220 priced at £500k-550k at the top of the pile right down to a 1964 Triumph Spitfire with a guide price of £18k-22k. You can check out the full collection in the official catalogue here.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy
Anthony Hamilton collection has something for everyone
Further strengthening the Jaguar offering are two C-type tool-room copies of XKC001, the 1951 Le Mans 24 Hours winner, and XKC003, the Stirling Moss and Norman Dewis 1952 Mille Miglia car that helped bring disc brakes to global attention.
The ‘big cat’ line-up is completed by three stunning E-types, including a Series 3 V12 finished in Heather, a rare colour when new and now a highly sought-after choice.
Mercedes-Benz is also well represented in the collection, headlined by a 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL tastefully finished in white over navy.
It also features a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507, with Anthony Hamilton’s ownership coinciding with his son’s remarkably successful period with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. He will also offer a 1989 300SL which once belonged to the heavyweight boxer, Billy Walker.
Aston Martin is represented by three particularly interesting models from the marque: an Aston Martin Lagonda, now widely regarded as one of the coolest retro designs of any Aston Martin, a venerable 1970s Series 3 V8 and a very rare 1990s V8 Coupé, all presented in concours condition.
A remarkable collection of Triumphs is led by a stunning Italia, described at launch as “Italian bodywork at its best, British tradition in sports car engineering at its finest”.
It is joined by a highly significant TR5, understood to be the only remaining prototype and a true living archive of Triumph’s TR development, returned with great care to its experimental specification. The Triumph line-up also includes two Spitfires and an immaculate GT6 MkI.
The Collection also includes all 1960s variants of the Mini Cooper S, with 970 S, 1071 S and 1275 S examples offered, alongside two very special examples of David Brown’s Mini Remastered. David Brown Automotive is also represented by a 2016 David Brown Speedback GT finished in British Racing Green.
Lionel Abbott, Car Specialist at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “The Anthony Hamilton Collection is a superbly curated group of cars with real depth, quality and personality. From the Jaguar XJ220 and XKSS recreation to the Triumph prototypes, Aston Martins and Mini Cooper S models, it reflects a clear passion for British motoring at its most characterful.
To present these cars at Silverstone, alongside the Hamilton Straight, feels entirely fitting.”
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss opens up on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
READ MORE: Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75m Red Bull sacking
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues
Christian Horner has a 'logical next step' after £75million Red Bull sacking
Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock option to replace Max Verstappen
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's dad puts gorgeous classic car collection on sale for £3million
- 20 minutes ago
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin neglected Fernando Alonso as nightmare season continues
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull facing new setback in bid to keep Max Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract update and Ferrari cost cap controversy
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion throws shade at Max Verstappen with British Grand Prix retirement joke
- 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso plans talks with McLaren boss Zak Brown over extraordinary partnership
- Today 15:30
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june