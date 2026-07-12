Lewis Hamilton's dad Anthony is putting his gorgeous collection of classic cars on sale later this month and is seeking a cool £3million for them.

66-year-old Anthony will see 27 stunning models go under the hammer of Iconic Auctioneers at Silverstone on Saturday July 25.

Hamilton Snr's collection - all but two of which are British classics - really has something for all of us. We are not talking the type of multi-million dollar hypercars you might see at Goodwood or around the streets or Monaco.

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Instead these are true classics of their time, from a 1994 Jaguar XJ220 priced at £500k-550k at the top of the pile right down to a 1964 Triumph Spitfire with a guide price of £18k-22k. You can check out the full collection in the official catalogue here.

Anthony Hamilton is selling a classic collection.

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Anthony Hamilton collection has something for everyone

Further strengthening the Jaguar offering are two C-type tool-room copies of XKC001, the 1951 Le Mans 24 Hours winner, and XKC003, the Stirling Moss and Norman Dewis 1952 Mille Miglia car that helped bring disc brakes to global attention.

The ‘big cat’ line-up is completed by three stunning E-types, including a Series 3 V12 finished in Heather, a rare colour when new and now a highly sought-after choice.

Mercedes-Benz is also well represented in the collection, headlined by a 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL tastefully finished in white over navy.

It also features a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507, with Anthony Hamilton’s ownership coinciding with his son’s remarkably successful period with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. He will also offer a 1989 300SL which once belonged to the heavyweight boxer, Billy Walker.

Aston Martin is represented by three particularly interesting models from the marque: an Aston Martin Lagonda, now widely regarded as one of the coolest retro designs of any Aston Martin, a venerable 1970s Series 3 V8 and a very rare 1990s V8 Coupé, all presented in concours condition.

A remarkable collection of Triumphs is led by a stunning Italia, described at launch as “Italian bodywork at its best, British tradition in sports car engineering at its finest”.

It is joined by a highly significant TR5, understood to be the only remaining prototype and a true living archive of Triumph’s TR development, returned with great care to its experimental specification. The Triumph line-up also includes two Spitfires and an immaculate GT6 MkI.

The Collection also includes all 1960s variants of the Mini Cooper S, with 970 S, 1071 S and 1275 S examples offered, alongside two very special examples of David Brown’s Mini Remastered. David Brown Automotive is also represented by a 2016 David Brown Speedback GT finished in British Racing Green.

Lionel Abbott, Car Specialist at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “The Anthony Hamilton Collection is a superbly curated group of cars with real depth, quality and personality. From the Jaguar XJ220 and XKSS recreation to the Triumph prototypes, Aston Martins and Mini Cooper S models, it reflects a clear passion for British motoring at its most characterful.

To present these cars at Silverstone, alongside the Hamilton Straight, feels entirely fitting.”

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