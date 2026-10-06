Horner had to probe to get his answer

Christian Horner has lifted the lid on the reason why he was fired from Red Bull's F1 team.

After Red Bull bought out Ford's Jaguar F1 project at the end of 2004, Horner was made their first team principal in a role that saw him bring the team eight drivers' world championships and six constructors' championships across the next 20 years with drivers including Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

However, he was shockingly axed after the British Grand Prix in 2025, following a downswing in the team's fortunes and replaced by Laurent Mekies.

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Why did Red Bull sack Horner?

Horner admits that after being told the Red Bull car's performance was not up to scratch, he finally got a confirmed reason after pushing for answers.

“I was never given a clear explanation other than that they felt [the team’s] performance had slipped a little," he told The Times.

"Even though at the [previous] race we’d been on pole position and leading the British Grand Prix; had it not been for the weather, we’d probably have won it. And that they wanted to go in a different direction.

"When I really pushed - I had six years left on my contract - I was told that it was more Christian Horner Racing than Red Bull Racing.”

Horner: Red Bull didn't want me

Horner's sacking from Red Bull came after he had been involved in an allegation of misconduct in 2024 involving a female employee at the team.

However, having denied the allegations against him Horner was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following a Red Bull investigation.

The toxicity of the saga surrounded the team principal right up until his exit, where he was reportedly paid £80m to leave the team, something Horner claims proves he had done nothing wrong. He believes Red Bull's F1 team has lost its way without him at the helm.

He added: "It also demonstrates that you’ve done nothing wrong. They just don’t want you any more."If somebody’s prepared to pay that much money for you not to be there … And I think if you look at that team 12 months down the line, it’s lost its mojo, its presence, its vibe.”

At the time Horner was interviewed, Red Bull were on a winless streak of 15 races, something that had not happened since Max Verstappen joined the team in 2016.

The four-time world champion though ended that barren run by triumphing at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday with a dominant performance.

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