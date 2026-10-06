Air quality in Singapore has deteriorated to unhealthy levels just days before Formula 1 arrives at the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix.

All five regions of Singapore recorded air quality in the unhealthy range by midday on Tuesday, with central Singapore the worst affected.

At noon local time, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) stood at 133 in central Singapore, 117 in the east, 113 in the west, 110 in the north and 101 in the south.

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Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) classifies a 24-hour PSI reading of 101 to 200 as "unhealthy", meaning every region had crossed the threshold.

For context, readings between 0 and 50 are considered good and 51 to 100 moderate. The next category, "very unhealthy", begins at 201, while anything above 300 is classified as hazardous.

The figures therefore show that Singapore is currently in the lower part of the unhealthy range rather than approaching very unhealthy or hazardous conditions.

However, air quality remained a concern later on Tuesday. By 4pm, one-hour PM2.5 readings were elevated in all five regions, reaching 103 micrograms per cubic metre in central Singapore, 87 in the east, 77 in the west, 71 in the south and 63 in the north.

The NEA classifies one-hour PM2.5 readings of 56 to 150 as elevated, 151 to 250 as high and anything above 250 as very high.

The distinction is important. The 24-hour PSI is a rolling measure used for assessing overall air quality and planning activities, whereas the one-hour PM2.5 reading gives a more immediate indication of current conditions.

The deterioration comes just days before F1 track action begins in Singapore on Friday, adding another potential environmental factor for organisers to monitor.

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Why is there smoke haze in Singapore?

The haze affecting Singapore is largely the result of smoke from fires elsewhere in Southeast Asia being carried across national borders.

Scattered hotspots have been detected in both Kalimantan and Sumatra in Indonesia, while moderate transboundary smoke haze has been observed covering parts of Singapore, Peninsular Malaysia and southern and central Sumatra.

Singapore's NEA said dry conditions have prevailed across much of the southern ASEAN region, allowing fires and smoke haze to persist.

Prevailing winds across the region are expected to blow predominantly from the southeast to south, creating a continued risk of haze reaching Singapore.

Conditions could improve in areas that receive rain, but the haze situation may remain elevated in locations experiencing prolonged dry weather.

That combination of regional fires, prolonged dry conditions and winds carrying smoke towards Singapore is responsible for the deterioration in air quality being experienced ahead of the Grand Prix.

How bad is the Singapore haze?

The current readings are significant enough for Singapore's official health guidance to change, but they are still well below the country's most severe air-quality categories.

Singapore region 24-hour PSI Air quality level Central 133 Unhealthy East 117 Unhealthy West 113 Unhealthy North 110 Unhealthy South 101 Unhealthy

Singapore's PSI scale is: