Alonso has confirmed he will race in F1 in 2027

Lewis Hamilton claims a lot of the current drivers racing at the top of F1 can not compete with Fernando Alonso in terms of talent.

Hamilton made the comments in reaction to Alonso making that huge announcement on his future in the sport, revealing that he will be racing at Aston Martin once again in 2027 and putting an end to any talk of retirement.

Alonso made that commitment despite it having been a really tough season at Aston Martin, who currently sit 10th in the constructors' standings with just seven points on the board at this stage of the season.

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The Spaniard has not had a car capable of challenging even in the midfield for most of this season, but just occasionally he has been able to showcase that trademark brilliance.

Just such an occasion came in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, when the two-time world champion produced a terrific drive to claim P8 in Sepang, Malaysia.

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Still, many still rate Alonso very highly, including fellow world champion Hamilton, who was formerly a team-mate and rival of the Spaniard.

“Great to see him continue and show up," Hamilton said on Alonso announcing that new Aston Martin deal.

" I think it's been really, really tough for him over the past years, particularly with where the team's at in this season.

"But to show up every weekend shows real resilience, and he still is one of the best drivers here.

"You know, so give him a car, and he'll be fighting at the front."

Hamilton: Alonso more talented than top F1 stars

Hamilton continued, hammering home his point by stating that a lot of the current F1 stars driving for top teams can't compete with Alonso when it comes to talent.

"To be honest, there's a lot of drivers at the front that can't compete with Fernando on pure talent and he is just not able to show that at the moment," Hamilton concluded, and it's hard to argue with what he said.

Bar Max Verstappen, can any of the current crop of F1 stars honestly claim that they are more talented than Alonso, perhaps even now? Not really.

One thing is for sure - F1 is certainly better for having Alonso be part of it in 2027.

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