close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton, Alonso, socials

Lewis Hamilton claims top F1 stars cannot compete with rival on 'pure talent'

Hamilton, Alonso, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton claims top F1 stars cannot compete with rival on 'pure talent'

Alonso has confirmed he will race in F1 in 2027

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton claims a lot of the current drivers racing at the top of F1 can not compete with Fernando Alonso in terms of talent.

Hamilton made the comments in reaction to Alonso making that huge announcement on his future in the sport, revealing that he will be racing at Aston Martin once again in 2027 and putting an end to any talk of retirement.

Alonso made that commitment despite it having been a really tough season at Aston Martin, who currently sit 10th in the constructors' standings with just seven points on the board at this stage of the season.

The Spaniard has not had a car capable of challenging even in the midfield for most of this season, but just occasionally he has been able to showcase that trademark brilliance.

Just such an occasion came in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, when the two-time world champion produced a terrific drive to claim P8 in Sepang, Malaysia.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen victim of awkward blunder as FIA release Bahrain GP statement

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso's new contract

Still, many still rate Alonso very highly, including fellow world champion Hamilton, who was formerly a team-mate and rival of the Spaniard.

“Great to see him continue and show up," Hamilton said on Alonso announcing that new Aston Martin deal.

" I think it's been really, really tough for him over the past years, particularly with where the team's at in this season.

"But to show up every weekend shows real resilience, and he still is one of the best drivers here.

"You know, so give him a car, and he'll be fighting at the front."

Hamilton: Alonso more talented than top F1 stars

Hamilton continued, hammering home his point by stating that a lot of the current F1 stars driving for top teams can't compete with Alonso when it comes to talent.

"To be honest, there's a lot of drivers at the front that can't compete with Fernando on pure talent and he is just not able to show that at the moment," Hamilton concluded, and it's hard to argue with what he said.

Bar Max Verstappen, can any of the current crop of F1 stars honestly claim that they are more talented than Alonso, perhaps even now? Not really.

One thing is for sure - F1 is certainly better for having Alonso be part of it in 2027.

READ MORE: Horner congratulates Verstappen and Red Bull after his RBPT project achieves first F1 win

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 chief Fred Vasseur given shock support from rival team

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Aston Martin Fernando Alonso

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Fernando Alonso sparks wild Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theory after Bahrain Grand Prix pandemonium

Fernando Alonso sparks wild Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theory after Bahrain Grand Prix pandemonium

  • Today 08:58
Lewis Hamilton reacts after F1 star wakes up next to spider

Lewis Hamilton reacts after F1 star wakes up next to spider

  • Today 15:27
F1 star is cycling 350km between grands prix on epic Singapore journey

F1 star is cycling 350km between grands prix on epic Singapore journey

  • 28 minutes ago
Christian Horner to Ferrari could fix nothing unless John Elkann makes one major change

Christian Horner to Ferrari could fix nothing unless John Elkann makes one major change

  • 2 hours ago
True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge

True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge

  • Today 12:27
FIA announce Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton inspection after Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA announce Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton inspection after Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 08:14

Just in

22:28
F1 star is cycling 350km between grands prix on epic Singapore journey
20:45
Christian Horner to Ferrari could fix nothing unless John Elkann makes one major change
19:45
Honda chief OUT as Aston Martin F1 nightmare takes new twist
18:44
Ranking every mad thing that happened at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
17:27
Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton claims top F1 stars cannot compete with rival on 'pure talent' Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton claims top F1 stars cannot compete with rival on 'pure talent'

1 hour ago
Christian Horner to Ferrari could fix nothing unless John Elkann makes one major change F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner to Ferrari could fix nothing unless John Elkann makes one major change

2 hours ago
Ranking every mad thing that happened at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Ranking every mad thing that happened at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Today 18:44
Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall

Today 17:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x