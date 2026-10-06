The financial lowdown on a banner 2025 year for McLaren

McLaren revenues surged by almost £100m last year as the Formula One team reaped the financial rewards of its success on the track.

Newly-filed financial results with the UK's Companies House show McLaren Racing generated turnover of £588.5m in 2025, up from £488.9m a year earlier. That represents a significant increase of £99.6m, or just over 20 per cent, in the space of 12 months.

McLaren said the increase in turnover was primarily driven by increased commercial activity and a strong season of on-track performance. It was a spectacular 2025 as Lando Norris claimed the world driver's championship while the team once again topped the constructors' standings.

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The figures underline the rapid commercial growth of McLaren Racing as the company capitalises on its resurgence on track and the massive growth in interest around the wider sport.

McLaren Racing's 2025 results at a glance Metric 2025 2024 Turnover £588.5m £488.4m Gross profit £54.2m £113.4m Operating profit/(loss) -£42.8m £48.5m Profit/(loss) for the year -£17.4m £53.8m Employees 1,246 1,123

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Revenues soar at McLaren in strong 2025

The vast majority of turnover came from what the accounts classify as the “rendering of services”, which generated £577.3m during the year, compared with £466.9m in 2024. Revenue from the sale of goods stood at £11.2m, down from £21.5m.

Despite the sharp increase in revenues, McLaren Racing reported a pre-tax loss of £43.8m, compared with a £34.2m pre-tax profit in the previous year.

After tax, the company recorded a loss of £17.4m, reversing a £53.8m profit in 2024. Operating profit also moved from £48.5m in 2024 to an operating loss of £42.8m.

However, the reversal came as McLaren booked significantly higher costs relating to its share-based employee incentive arrangements.

Employee costs rose from £165.3m to £285.6m during the year, including a £136.2m charge for share-based payments. The equivalent share-based payment expense in 2024 was £38.2m, meaning the charge increased by approximately £98m year on year.

Wages and salaries separately increased from £109.9m to £130.6m, while McLaren Racing’s average headcount rose from 1,123 to 1,246.

McLaren itself said increased administrative costs were largely due to share-based payments and that these costs contributed to its operating loss for the year.

The incentive scheme was cash-settled and entitled eligible employees to payments linked to the value of McLaren Racing. The company recognised £136.2m in its profit and loss account in relation to the scheme during 2025 and made £140.2m of payments during the year. A liability of £53.2m remained at the end of December.

McLaren leadership reap the rewards for success

The accounts also show the scale of the rewards flowing to McLaren Racing’s leadership.

Total directors’ emoluments increased from £37.3m to £110.9m, although £101.9m of the latest figure related to payments and accrued amounts under long-term incentive schemes.

The highest-paid director received remuneration of £8.2m, alongside £73.7m of payments relating to long-term incentive schemes, according to the accounts.

Meanwhile, McLaren continued to invest in its operations. Capital expenditure commitments for which contracts had been placed but no provision had been made increased to £32.9m at the end of 2025, up from £7.2m a year earlier.

The latest results leave McLaren Racing within touching distance of £600m in annual turnover and represent an increase of more than £157m in just two years, from £431.1m in 2023.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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