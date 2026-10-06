True cost of Williams F1 revival revealed as losses almost halved
True cost of Williams F1 revival revealed as losses almost halved
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The Williams F1 team recorded a substantial increase in revenue and a sharp reduction in losses in 2025 as investment in the team's long-term rebuild continued.
Williams Grand Prix Engineering generated £243.97million of revenue, up from £179.78m in 2024, an increase of £64.19m or 35.7 per cent. Those figures are confirmed in results filed with the UK's Companies House.
The company remained loss-making, but its financial results improved significantly year-on-year. Its operating loss narrowed from £42.25m to £19.99m, while the loss before tax fell from £42.26m to £19.63m.
After tax, Williams recorded a £25.12m loss, compared with £49.85m in 2024.
|Williams' 2025 results at a glance
|Metric
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|£244.0m
|£179.8m
|Gross profit
|£93.8m
|£72.6m
|Operating loss
|-£20.0m
|-£42.2m
|Loss for the year
|-£25.1m
|-£49.8m
|Average employees
|1,151
|949
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Williams investing heavily in people and infrastructure
The accounts show a team generating considerably more revenue while reducing its losses, although Williams continues to invest heavily in expanding its Formula 1 operation. That expansion is particularly evident in its workforce.
Average employee numbers increased from 949 to 1,151 during 2025, a rise of more than 21 per cent. Within that total, research and development headcount increased from 660 to 765.
The larger workforce was reflected in Williams' cost base, with total payroll costs rising from £84.56m to £107.46m.
Investment in physical assets also accelerated with the cash-flow statement recording £37.42m spent on purchases of tangible fixed assets, compared with £14.39m in the previous year.
Williams also disclosed £7.6m of capital expenditure commitments which had been contracted for but not provided for at the end of the reporting period, up from £1.3m at the end of 2024.
Together, those figures provide an indication of the scale at which Williams continues to invest in personnel and infrastructure as it seeks to strengthen its Formula 1 operation and return to its glory years.
That investment coincided with a significant improvement in sporting performance as Williams finished fifth in the 2025 constructors' championship with 137 points and two podium finishes, its best championship position since 2017.
The company's strategic report also highlights the addition of commercial partners including Barclays, Anthropic, Airia and Santander.
The financial statements nevertheless show that Williams continues to consume cash as the rebuild progresses. Cash and cash equivalents stood at £17.89m at the end of 2025, down from £24.96m a year earlier.
Key Williams metrics heading north
In a nutshell, the Williams results show several of the team's headline financial measures improving substantially in 2025.
Revenue increased by £64.19m, the operating loss narrowed by more than £22m and the post-tax loss was reduced by £24.73m.
At the same time, Williams increased average headcount by more than 200 and more than doubled the amount spent purchasing tangible fixed assets.
That combination helps explain why the £25.12m annual loss should not be viewed in isolation.
Williams is continuing to fund a significant expansion of its Formula 1 operation while increasing the amount of revenue generated by the business and reducing the scale of its losses.
Vowles highlights the need for change
The investment from Williams in 2025 underpinned a message rammed home by team principal James Vowles in 2026. He says the team suffered from a lack of investment for decades, and there is overnight quick fix.
"So, we're not going to solve Williams' problems in 12 months. That's not going to happen. This is 20 years of underinvestment," he said.
“We need to take into account everything that has happened over the past 20 years.
"We certainly can’t dredge up every single problem that occurred in a single year. It’s simply not possible. However, we will ensure that every decision we make is the right one for our long-term success.
"If I were to make all the right decisions for the coming year just to save myself or a driver, it would mean a brief spike followed by another decline.
Vowles added: "And that might mean we don't achieve the desired success rate by 2027, but it will mean we make progress in the next five years."
Williams once a mighty F1 force
Williams of course are a long way from the glory years where this iconic British team dominated the sport under legendary owner Sir Frank Williams.
The team won nine constructors' championships and crowned seven world drivers' champions but has not topped any standings table since 1997.
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