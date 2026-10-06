Honda chief OUT as Aston Martin investment laid bare - F1 News Today

Honda have announced a major leadership change after a disastrous first season of their power unit partnership with Aston Martin.

Koji Watanabe, President and CEO of Honda Racing Corporation, will retire at the end of the year.

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True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge

Newly-released financial accounts from the Aston Martin F1 team for 2026 lay bare the true scale of investment by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll in his mission to make it a contender.

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Stroll has pumped an enormous amount of money into the team since he bought it in 2018, all the way back under the Force India umbrella, and the team's 2025 accounts show that the team continues to run at a loss.

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Christian Horner to Ferrari could fix nothing unless John Elkann makes one major change

When Mark Hughes speaks about Formula 1, it is always worth listening.

Few journalists understand the inner workings of an F1 team quite like Hughes, who has spent decades analysing the sport at the highest level and established himself as one of its most authoritative voices.

So when Hughes looks at Ferrari, Christian Horner and the tantalising possibility of the former Red Bull boss one day arriving at Maranello, of course he asks THE crucial question.

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Christian Horner has been linked with a move to Ferrari.

Max Verstappen confirmed to race against Valentino Rossi for first time ever in historic announcement

Racing fans are in for an absolute treat the next time F1 takes a week off, with Max Verstappen set to face off against one of the greatest racers of all time.

The Dutchman may never have imagined racing against seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi when he was growing up (although he has talked about his love for the two-wheeled series before), but the pair will share the track in just two weeks time.

This won't be some weird hybrid bike/car exhibition race though because, as fans who have been paying attention will know, Rossi is a sports car racer now – running in the World Endurance Championship for a couple of seasons before dropping that to focus on GT car racing.

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Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall

Every now and again, motorsport comes up with a reminder of just how brilliant driver safety is in the modern age.

We got another reminder of that at the Petit Le Mans (held, naturally, at Road Atlanta in the United States) this weekend, with former F1 star Felipe Nasr involved in a terrifying crash.

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Fernando Alonso sparks wild Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theory after Bahrain Grand Prix pandemonium

Fernando Alonso has made a cheeky reference suggesting that the FIA and F1 were favouring Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton looked in a huge amount of trouble during the formation lap at Sepang, going incredibly slowly before coming to a stop on the start-finish straight as he tried to reboot his power unit.

The seven-time world champion wasn't the only one to suffer from the same issue though, with many other drivers also reporting similar problems due to the low revs in the tricky wet conditions that were messing with onboard software..

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