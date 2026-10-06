Helmut Marko hits out at 'shameful' F1 scenes after Malaysia failure
Helmut Marko hits out at 'shameful' F1 scenes after Malaysia failure
Marko slams 'shameful' Sepang scenesMake us your Google favorite
Former Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has slammed F1 and the FIA for their poor handling of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.
Chaos erupted at Sepang, with the start delayed for 40 minutes following a torrential downpour, while the eventual start was also aborted on the formation lap after several cars suffered from unprecedented power issues relating to a software glitch on the new style of F1 cars for the 2026 season.
Marko left the Red Bull project as an advisor after over 25 years with the organisation at the end of the 2025 season but insisted the scenes ahead of what proved to eventually be an exciting grand prix were a poor advertisement for F1 and only added to the demand for the return of V8 engines which were axed at the end of 2013.
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Marko rips into Sepang chaos
On how he experienced the race in Sepang, Marko told OE24: "Completely relaxed in front of the TV, like a normal Formula 1 viewer. "I took down the extra screens I had installed after the first Grand Prix. What I see on TV is enough for me now, although the waiting around because of the long rain delay was really boring.
"It's truly shameful that a high-end product like Formula 1 is brought to a halt by a software problem. "On the other hand, this embarrassment helps to prompt a rethink. The return to the turbocharged V8 engine in 2030 is, as far as I know, a done deal.
Marko delighted for Red Bull and Verstappen
Marko did admit he enjoyed the race in Sepang, before praising his former protege Max Verstappen for taking Red Bull's first win of the season as well as the team's first victory with their in-house power unit Red Bull Power Trains, comparing it with Honda's five-season wait for a victory after re-entering the sport in 2015.
Marko added: "The race itself was great, although I would have been happy with a real rain race, but we waited too long for that. "So I was happy for Max and for Red Bull for their first win with their own engine. It's really impressive what they've achieved. Just think back to how long it took Honda, for example, back then..."
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