Christian Horner reveals why Red Bull sacked him as Marko issues 'shameful' verdict - F1 News Today

Christian Horner has revealed why he was sacked as Red Bull team principal.

Horner was shockingly removed from his post in July 2025, ending a glorious run which spanned two decades and delivered eight Drivers' titles and six Constructors' crowns.

Now he has spoken about why the decision was made, revealing what Red Bull told him as the devastating news was broken.

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Helmut Marko hits out at 'shameful' F1 scenes after Malaysia failure

Former Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has slammed F1 and the FIA for their poor handling of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Chaos erupted at Sepang, with the start delayed for 40 minutes following a torrential downpour, while the eventual start was also aborted on the formation lap after several cars suffered from unprecedented power issues relating to a software glitch on the new style of F1 cars for the 2026 season.

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South Africa's F1 dream suffers devastating blow after Rwanda breakthrough

South Africa's dream of returning to the F1 calendar appears to have suffered a devastating blow, with Rwanda reportedly winning the race to bring the sport back to Africa.

Reports breaking on Tuesday afternoon claimed that F1 is set to return to the continent with a new Grand Prix in Rwanda - a development which would represent a remarkable breakthrough for the East African nation and a crushing setback for South Africa.

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Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari demand after missed Bahrain Grand Prix chance

Lewis Hamilton has praised his Ferrari team following a stunning drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After a shocking start from P2 that came with a bad call to go with slick tyres on a wet track, the seven-time world champion hauled himself from P18 to the podium in P3 with a series of excellent overtaking moves on rivals despite having older tyres.

Despite the success of his comeback, Hamilton's pace would have put him in contention for the win had he started on the intermediate tyres alongside Verstappen on the front row.

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Zak Brown drops major hint over early McLaren arrival for Max Verstappen ally

Gianpiero Lambiase could leave Red Bull to join McLaren sooner than expected according to Zak Brown.

It was in early April that the news first broke that Lambiase - long-time race engineer for Max Verstappen and Head of Racing at Red Bull - would be making the move to wear papaya no later than 2028.

It was another crushing blow for Red Bull, who had already lost the likes of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley in a massive talent drain.

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Christian Horner reveals why Adrian Newey relationship was never the same again

Christian Horner has revealed the moment his relationship with Adrian Newey changed at Red Bull, admitting he felt he could “no longer rely” on the legendary F1 designer.

Horner and the 67-year-old Newey formed one of the most successful partnerships in modern F1 history, with the pair playing instrumental roles in transforming Red Bull from an ambitious newcomer into a multiple championship-winning force.

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