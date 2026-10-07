Red Bull have filed their 2025 accounts at Companies House in the UK

Christian Horner's compensation package in 2025 following his sacking by Red Bull is revealed in new financial accounts.

The 52-year-old Englishman was removed from his role as an F1 team principal in July 2025 after two decades, a reign which included eight World Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' titles.

Much speculation since that day has centred on how much Red Bull paid Horner after his firing, with reports suggesting the figure could be as high as £80million. Recently Horner said in a newspaper interview that he had six years remaining on his contract.

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Now though we know what that figure was - at least in 2025 - with Red Bull Technology Ltd filing their official accounts with the UK's Companies House.

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Horner paid more than £66million in Red Bull compensation

The accounts show that the company's highest paid director - believed to be Horner - was paid £66.988million in 2025 in 'compensation for loss of office', as well as £9.029million in remuneration and £10million for company contributions to money purchase pension schemes.

In total the payment from Red Bull in 2025 amounted to £86.017million.

The former team principal spoke about the exit package he received in that recent interview.

He claimed: "It also demonstrates that you’ve done nothing wrong. They just don’t want you any more.

"If somebody’s prepared to pay that much money for you not to be there … And I think if you look at that team 12 months down the line, it’s lost its mojo, its presence, its vibe.”

Will Horner return to F1?

Now of course attention is very much focused on where Horner might return to the F1 paddock.

He has stated more than once that he would only consider returning for the right opportunity - which likely means with a role bigger than team principal and an equity stake in the team.

Horner did though recently say that the only team he'd be willing to compromise for would be Ferrari, describing the Italian giants as "the dream".

Red Bull revenues soar as F1 continues to skyrocket

The reports overall show Red Bull revenues soaring in 2025 as the popularity of F1 continues to skyrocket.

Group turnover amounted to £523,501,000 (2024 - £491,714,000), an increase of 6.5 percent.

The Group profit for the year after taxation amounted to £18,213,000 (2024 - profit of £13,810,000).

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