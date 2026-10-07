Helmut Marko fires back at Christian Horner over controversial Max Verstappen claim
Helmut Marko fires back at Christian Horner over controversial Max Verstappen claim
'The Doctor' gives his version of eventsMake us your Google favorite
Helmut Marko has hit back at Christian Horner to dispute controversial claims made about Max Verstappen's early career with Red Bull Racing.
The mighty Dutchman has claimed four world titles already and is widely acclaimed as the greatest driver in the sport today and one of the best ever to get behind an F1 steering wheel.
But right now there is disagreement between Horner and Marko about how his story in F1 began well over a decade ago.
The 52-year-old Horner - out of the sport since his firing as Red Bull team principal in July 2025 - raised eyebrows in a recent interview where he claimed Marko counselled against the signing of the young Verstappen.
READ MORE: Horner Red Bull compensation package revealed in company accounts
What Horner said, and Marko's response
Horner told the UK publication that Marko said to him: “The father’s a nightmare … We don’t need this one."
The now retired Marko was asked about those comments in an interview with Austrian outlet OE24, and he presented a very different version of events.
Beginning his response, the 83-year-old Marko said simply: "I'm ignoring it as much as possible. Ralf Schumacher handled it very well."
Former F1 star Schumacher, now an analyst for Sky Sports F1 in Germany, had branded Horner's statement "a complete lie" in a recent episode of the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.
'I had to stand my ground against Horner'
When pressed further, Marko added: “It worked out well the way it did. Max was successful in karting back then, and we had no idea about that. Later in Formula 3, we would have grown closer again, and that’s how this unprecedented success story came about."
Marko then further countered the accusations against him by claiming he actually won a battle with Horner to give Verstappen his Red Bull debut. A debut he famously won at the Spanish Grand Prix of 2016.
“I brought Max into Formula 1 and had to stand my ground against Horner at his first race for Red Bull in Barcelona. He thought Max was too young, too inexperienced.”
READ MORE: Under-fire Red Bull chief delivers stunning post-Newey response
READ MORE: George Russell 'grid penalty confirmed' for Singapore Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Christian Horner reveals why Red Bull sacked him as Marko issues 'shameful' verdict - F1 News Today
- Today 06:45
Controversial F1 rule criticised by Max Verstappen helped him win Bahrain Grand Prix
- Yesterday 18:44
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Christian Horner Red Bull compensation package revealed in new accounts
Helmut Marko fires back at Christian Horner over controversial Max Verstappen claim
George Russell 'grid penalty confirmed' for Singapore Grand Prix
Christian Horner reveals why Red Bull sacked him as Marko issues 'shameful' verdict - F1 News Today
Latest News
Fernando Alonso 'set for sensational Dakar Rally return' - in an old Dacia
- 1 minute ago
Christian Horner Red Bull compensation package revealed in new accounts
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals major Ferrari handicap behind remarkable F1 progress
- 2 hours ago
Helmut Marko fires back at Christian Horner over controversial Max Verstappen claim
- 3 hours ago
George Russell 'grid penalty confirmed' for Singapore Grand Prix
- Today 08:14
Under-pressure Red Bull chief delivers stunning post-Newey response
- Today 07:27
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today
- 3 october
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
F1 boss intervenes in Ferrari drama as Christian Horner makes Maranello move
- 1 october
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang
- 3 october