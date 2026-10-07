Fernando Alonso 'set for sensational Dakar Rally return' - in an old Dacia

Alonso will be in the top category at the Dakar

Fernando Alonso is ready to test the motor racing waters outside of F1 with a reported return to the Dakar Rally.

The 45-year-old's future has been subject of speculation throughout much of 2026, but he recently ended that by signing for Aston Martin for another F1 season in 2027.

Trying to fire the Silverstone team back up the grid isn't the only thing the two-time world champion will be focusing on though, as he seeks a return to the Dakar Rally.

Article continues under video

According to Spanish outlet SoyMotor, Alonso will be competing in the world famous and notoriously hazardous Dakar Rally next year.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen victim of awkward blunder as FIA release Bahrain GP statement

Aston Martin using former Dacia Sandrider

The report states that Alonso will be driving a former Dacia Sandrider. However this will be heavily modified to be transformed into what will be an Aston Martin entry, managed by the Prodrive team.

While the cars are reportedly in the UK, the Aston Martin molds over the Dacia are not yet ready.

Alonso's co-driver will be Marc Coma while his race engineer will be Daniel Gratacos, and first tests for the entry will reportedly start next week.

Alonso's car will be in the T1+ category, the top tier, as a high performance cross-country vehicle.

The Spaniard raced the Dakar Rally in 2020, finishing 13th while driving a Toyota Hilux also in the T1 class.

Aston Martin's relationship with Prodrive goes back to 2004 where they have been competing in GT, with the latest Vantage in GT3 and GT4 designed and managed by Prodrive and their chief David Richards.

Richards is a former F1 team principal of BAR between 2003 and 2004, signing Jenson Button and helping transform their fortunes before stepping down following Honda's purchase of the team who are now the modern day Mercedes outfit.

The developments follow the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, where during the weekend Alonso let slip he made more projects than F1 on his mind, saying: "Perhaps there will be more surprises in the coming weeks , there are things that people probably think are impossible, but I want to find the limits of what is possible."

The Dakar Rally takes place among the toughest terrains

What is the Dakar Rally?

The Dakar Rally is one of the world’s toughest motorsport events, combining long-distance racing with extreme off-road terrain, navigation and endurance.

It was first held in 1978, and the modern Dakar is based in Saudi Arabia and features cars, motorbikes, trucks and other specialised vehicles competing over roughly two weeks.

The 2027 edition is scheduled to take place between January 1st and 15th, therefore it will not interrupt Alonso's F1 season or even preparation for it.

Where will the 2027 Dakar Rally take place?

However, doubts remain over the location of the race. Saudi Arabia is Plan A and has hosted the last seven editions but due to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, teams could decide to pull out or not have enough money to cover insurance policies.

An alternative would be the Morocco where organisers can be more certain of a full field.

READ MORE: True cost of Aston Martin F1 project revealed despite £344m revenue surge

READ MORE: Former F1 star in massive crash after terrifying collision with wall

Related