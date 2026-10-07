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George Russell, Mercedes, Malaysia, 2026

George Russell's ominous radio warning emerges moments before Mercedes failure

George Russell, Mercedes, Malaysia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell's ominous radio warning emerges moments before Mercedes failure

Agony for George Russell with another DNF in 2026

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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You could hear the agony in George Russell's voice as his F1 title dream died at Sepang International Circuit on Sunday.

The 28-year-old British star came into this 2026 season as favourite to claim a first world championship, and confidence only grew after he won the season opener in Australia.

What Russell did not vouch for was the emergence of his brilliant Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli, or a string of reliability issues which have destroyed his own title bid.

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Reliabilty issues ruin Russell title hopes

Sunday's DNF in Malaysia was the latest of three to befall Russell in 2026, and this one effectively ended any lingering title hopes.

He now trails 20-year-old Antonelli by 84 points after a nasty 18-point swing in Sepang on Sunday, and he is set to be hit by a 'double whammy' in the shape of a grid penalty for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The circumstances of that DNF at Sepang were especially galling for Russell, as it came under a safety car in the dying laps of an eventful race. What looked like a certain third-place finish quickly evaporated into a zero points haul.

Now untelevised team radio of how the sequence of events happened has emerged, emphasising the pain felt by the British star during those awful moments.

Team radio reveals depth of George agony

After asking when the safety car would going in and being told it would be one more lap, Russell began to give off massive distress signals to his race engineer Marcus Dudley.

“Check PU. Something feels weird. PU hot. I think PU’s broken,” said Russell. Very swiftly he knew this would be terminal as Dudley told him: "Okay we need to stop the car. Stop the car".

Russell's response to the grim news was understandably exasperated as he shouted: “Argh, f**king hell! Argh!”

It was absolutely the last straw for Russell in a season where he has been comprehensively overshadowed by the young prodigy Antonelli.

Russell has been overshadowed by Antonelli in 2026.
Russell has been overshadowed by Antonelli in 2026.

'Gut-wrenching' blow for British star

Deputy team principal Bradley Lord summed up Russell's agony as "gut-wrenching as he explained: “It was devastating to see him have to pull off as he did.

“He came on the radio behind the safety car and said the PU started to sound funny. "We saw sensors then misbehaving and it was clear we had to pull the car over and we'd had a failure of some sort."

Now Russell heads for Singapore in the knowledge that more pain likely awaits with that grid penalty condemning him to start a brutal race from the back of the grid.

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