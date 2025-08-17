Lewis Hamilton-dominated track ready for popular F1 return

One of Lewis Hamilton's statistically favourite tracks in F1 history could be set to make a return in 2027, after comments made by the Prime Minister of the country.

Hamilton has a 100 per cent win record at Portimao, the host of the most recent Portuguese Grand Prix.

F1 took to Portugal in the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to other events around the world being cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The track in the Algarve proved to be a hit with drivers and fans alike, and Hamilton won both events with his old Mercedes team.

At the 2020 race - the first grand prix event at the Algarve International Circuit - Hamilton officially broke Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 grands prix victories, and went on to seal a record-equalling seventh world championship in that season too.

Now, just as Hamilton's performances begin to suffer as the 40-year-old tries to get back into championship contention, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has stated that Portimao is ready to once again host an F1 race.

"One of the circumstances that most contributes to promoting this region is major events," he said in a speech at Na Festa do Pontal. "We have secured the MotoGP, the world’s premier motorcycling event, for 2025 and 2026.

"And I can tell you that we have everything ready to formalise the return of Formula 1 to the Algarve next year, in 2027."

Lewis Hamilton was won 105 F1 races across his career

Hamilton looking to get back to winning ways

The confident statement from Montenegro could be music to Hamilton's ears, just as the seven-time champion seeks to get back his form of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Since the bitter disappointment of losing out to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the last race of the 2021 season, Hamilton has only claimed two race victories, and since moving to Ferrari in January, he hasn't even achieved a grand prix podium.

F1's 2026 calendar has already been released, but if Portugal is to make it onto the 2027 schedule, could it be in place of the Dutch GP, which is falling off the calendar following the 2026 event?

Either way, Hamilton may not get chance to race again at the circuit, with his current contract at Ferrari set to expire at the end of the 2026 season.

