'Sometimes we get it wrong' Toto Wolff on parenting as son, Jack, wins again
'Sometimes we get it wrong' Toto Wolff on parenting as son, Jack, wins again
Toto Wolff's son Jack is a keen karterMake us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has opened up about what it's like to be the parent of a young racing prodigy.
Wolff has been the team principal of Mercedes since 2013, and has worked with some all-time great drivers during his career in F1, including Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.
But he may one day be able to work with his own son, with Jack Wolff on the rise in junior karting championships.
Nine-year-old Jack is the son of Wolff and Susie Wolff, who was the last female racer to compete in an official F1 session, at the 2015 British Grand Prix.
Susie is now the managing director of F1 Academy, an all-female racing series designed to help nurture and promote female racing talent.
The pair are often present at Jack's karting races, and last weekend, Wolff stopped by for an interview on the podium at one of Jack's races, where he revealed the 'balance' it takes being the parent of a young star.
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Wolff issues parental advice to motorsport parents
Wolff was speaking at the IAME Karting Series in Italy, after Jack had just secured another win, meaning he heads into the final event top of the standings.
"This is where it all starts, Formula 1 is basically this on steroids," Wolff said in an interview at the event.
"Same kind of racing and watching the kids is just a super experience."
Jack was then asked if there's more pressure on his shoulders with his dad being an F1 team principal, to which the youngster replied: "Yes."
Wolff then continued: "It's important to find the right balance because obviously as a parent you're emotionally involved and it's completely normal.
"But he's nine years old, there's so many small kids and you need to strike the balance right and we try. Sometimes we get it wrong.
"You have difficult moments and he had some difficult moments today and at the end it comes all together and every little failure is a learning for the future."
Asked what advice he would give other parents, Wolff said: "Just give them time. They're so small, let them enjoy the karting and that's the most important."
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